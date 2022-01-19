We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly Come Daning pro Nadiya Bychokva has split from her fiancé, Slovenian footballer Matija Škarabot.

Nadiya, who came fifth in Strictly Come Dancing 2021 with TV star partner Dan Walker, is said to have called time on her and Matija’s relationship.

The couple, who share a five-year-old daughter called Mila, have decided to end their engagement, reportedly because their long-distance relationship was no longer working. However, the pair will continue to co-parent Mila, as she is the pair’s “priority” amid the break up.

A source told the Daily Mail, “Nadiya and Matija haven’t been together for some time now. Performing on Strictly and the Strictly Live Tour takes up half her year, in the end, the commitment to their jobs made it too difficult for the relationship to work.”

They added, “There’s still a lot of love and respect between them and Mila is and always will be their priority.”

Rumours sparked over a potential split after Nadiya was spotted no longer wearing her engagement ring and the pair have not been interacting over social media in recent months.

Nadiya used to frequently post about Majita on her Instagram profile, but has lately been silent on the subject, only posting family snaps of Mila.

Nadiya and Strictly partner Dan fell victim to the usual ‘Strictly Curse’ speculation when they were teamed up on the 2021 series of the BBC dance contest. However it’s believed that Nadiya’s partnership with the BBC Breakfast star has nothing to do with her split from Matija, as Dan shut down talks that their was a budding romance between them at the time.

Dan, who is happily married to wife Sarah Walker, broke his silence on the Nadiya rumours and revealed that she had been consoling him after he broke down in tears watching a rerun of an interview he gave about his friend Gary Speed’s death ten years ago.

Fans were also disappointed to hear that they would not be seeing the Strictly couple reunite for the tour, as Dan revealed he had too many work commitments.

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones also sparked relationship rumorus after a ‘near kiss’ moment during a dance, but Adam also shared a statement to confirm that nothing was going on between them. Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis’s relationship was also hot gossip, with fans desperate for them to get together, despite Rose having a boyfriend.