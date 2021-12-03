We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice has admitted his relationship with Rose Ayling-Ellis is 'more than just dancing' as the pair prepare for the quarter-finals.

Ever since Strictly Come Dancing 2021 kicked off the series and Giovanni and Rose took to the dance floor, there’s no question that they’ve got incredible chemistry as dancers.

The Strictly curse, which caused Giovanni to split from Maura Higgins, hit early on in the show but that hasn’t stopped them from scoring the highest mark, and they’ve managed to keep it professional when viewers have been asking are Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice a couple?

They’ve wowed the judges as well as viewers at home, week in week out, taking them to the quarter-finals of the dance contest. And while Strictly Fans won’t want it to all be over in a few weeks, there is still the Christmas special to look forward to.

And Giovanni admitted that his relationship is still developing.

During an appearance on The One Show, Giovanni confessed, “I think for me and Rose, it’s definitely from the beginning been more than just about dancing.”

Rose, 27, has shown millions of viewers how she’s overcome the challenges of dancing while being hard of hearing, and Giovanni has even developed a blinking technique to help Rose with her timing.

“I adapt myself a new way of teaching and obviously, Rose has a different way of learning,” Giovanni explained.

Their couple’s choice routine is one that stands out as one of the poignant and emotive dances, as it featured a short segment in which Rose and Giovanni danced in silence to represent how it feels for the soap star to dance without her hearing.

Giovanni added, “I think with the dance that we did, we definitely sent out a strong message to everybody in the deaf community and we both already feel like winners.”

You can watch Giovanni and Rose perform below…

The couple are odds-on favourites to win the show but Giovanni says he is proud win or lose.

“Obviously, winning the Glitterball would be nice, like the cherry on a cake. But we are very proud of what we are doing,” he concluded.

And Rose has been helping Giovanni become a different person.

He previously told Radio Times, “What I’ve learnt from Rose is that you can be positive and happy every day. She comes to the studio, and if it’s a difficult or an easy dance, she’s positive.

“Whatever’s going on with my own life, I go to the studio and spend time with Rose, and I just relax,” Giovanni sweetly added.

You can see how Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis get on in this week’s show on BBC One Saturday at 6.40pm and Sunday night results show at 7.20pm.