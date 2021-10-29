We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning bosses Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary could be set to take over from hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield full-time after impressing ITV bosses, reports claim.

Since January, Alison and Dermot have been hosting the Friday edition of the show, replacing Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes and impressing viewers and TV execs alike.

It’s now been claimed that Alison and Dermot are being considered as ‘heirs’ to the full-time This Morning presenting throne, with a chance they could take over from Holly and Phil.

Holly is best known for hosting This Morning, but has been branching out to new career paths in recent months, releasing her new book entitled Reflections and launching her very own lifestyle website called Wylde Moon.

The ITV daytime star has also been involved in a number of new TV projects in recent months, appearing as a guest judge on The Masked Dancer and teaming up with Bradley Walsh for Take Off with Bradley and Holly on BBC 1, hinting that she could be ready to fly the This Morning nest and take on new telly challenges.

A source told The Sun,”There are no firm plans to replace the hosts but producers always keep an eye on potential heirs.

“Alison and Dermot will have been scrutinised during their week-long stint to see how This Morning would look if they took over full-time. And the verdict was very favourable.

“They are very much viewed as a breath of fresh air and have had a largely positive response from viewers.”

Dermot has been a fan top pick for the programme for a long time, having been the face of programmes like The X Factor. Similarly, Alison has had equal success since her appearance in the third season of Big Brother in 2002, becoming a This Morning icon and providing so many laughs with her funniest TV moments.