Vernon Kay has been back on TV screens recently after winning I’m A Celebrity 2021—but why is he on This Morning instead of Phillip Schofield?

The TV presenter, who is married to Strictly host Tess Daly, used to host gameshow Family Fortunes until it was rested, and he admitted he had not been working before entering the Jungle.

Now fans will be delighted that the star is back on screens more often after he was announced as a replacement for Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes we look at why Vernon Kay is back on This Morning? And all you need to know about what’s coming up for him in 2022…

Why is Vernon Kay on This Morning?

Vernon Kay is on This Morning as a co-host alongside Rochelle Humes as they are standing in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Fans had been wondering where Holly Willoughby is lately as she has been away from ITV screens presenting her new reality TV show and Phil is not on This Morning after testing positive for Covid-19.

Vernon and Rochelle appeared on the ITV daytime show in the run-up to Christmas while Holly and Phil enjoyed an extended festive break.

And with ITV bosses using a fresh mix of presenters on rotation to provide cover for their main hosts, it’s likely that fans will see more of Vernon in front of the screen – especially with the half-term school holidays coming up.

Has Vernon Kay been on Good Morning Britain?

Vernon Kay has been on Good Morning Britain as a guest. He was last on the breakfast show back in November when he was talking about I’m A Celebrity 2021.

At the time he revealed, “I think it’s going to be a lot more difficult for them this year than it was for us last year because we had really strict Covid protocols.

“We weren’t allowed to go in certain areas, we weren’t allowed to mix with the production team, we couldn’t leave the castle grounds.”

But he hasn’t hosted the show even though the main presenter Susanna Reid has been hosting alongside a rotating lineup including Ed Balls and Richard Madeley, Vernon hasn’t had the call to help front that show.

How did Vernon Kay become famous?

Vernon Kay first became famous at the age of 24 when he was spotted by a model scout from Select at the BBC Clothes Show Live.

He previously shared a snap taken from the contest and captioned it, “#TB 22yrs since my life changed forever @ the clothes show live!! @jameslnoel spotted me for @selectmodellondon on a cold December Friday in Birmingham! The following Friday I moved down to London for good……it all snowballed from there!! I’m so grateful for this moment, I think I’ve still got that @jigsaw top!!😂😂 @tetleysbeer can’t beat it!”

And not long into his successful modelling career, Vernon was picked out for stardom by Channel 4 when he won Model Of The Week on The Big Breakfast.

He went on to work on T4 (2000-2005), then he hosted Family Fortunes from 2006 to 2015, Beat the Star (2008–2009) The Whole 19 Yards (2010) Splash! (2013–2014) and 1000 Heartbeats (2015–2016).

He is also known for his work on Shaun of the Dead (2004), Extras (2005) and Keith Lemon: The Film (2012).

More recently appeared as himself in TV movie Double Trouble (2021).

Vernon is expected to pop up again as co-host of This Morning in the not so distant future.

This Morning is on ITV weekdays from 10am-12.30pm.