We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Where is Susanna Reid and why isn't she on Good Morning Britain today?

Susanna Reid has been notably missing from our TV screens this week where she normally co-hosts Good Morning Britain on weekdays.

But with Ranvir Singh, who recently broke down in tears, Alex Beresford, and Sean Fletcher sat behind the desk, talking all things news and entertainment, viewers are wondering where is Susanna Reid?

We look at what has happened to the popular TV presenter and when she will be back on air…

Where is Susanna Reid today?

Susanna Reid announced on Tuesday, 27th July that it was her “last day” on the show before her summer break.

Speaking about sabbaticals with co-host Ben Shephard, Susanna, 50, revealed, “Today’s my last day.”

Replying, Ben joked, “Happy days!” before insisting, “No, we’ll miss you.”

Long-standing host, Susanna started presenting Good Morning Britain in 2014 and used to regularly host alongside Piers Morgan before he sensationally quit last year after a row over Meghan Markle.

Since his departure, several replacements have stood in with Susanna to present the breakfast show from Richard Madeley, Martin Lewis and Alastair Campbell to Ben Shephard, and Andi Peters.

Why isn’t Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain?

Susanna Reid isn’t on Good Morning Britain for the next six weeks as she is on her summer break.

All of the main ITV daytime TV presenters like Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are contractually allowed to take a chunk of their annual leave off over the summer school holidays as it enables them to spend much-needed time together with their families.

Susanna is a mum of three sons Sam, 19, Finn, 17, and Jack, 16, who she shares with her ex-husband Dominic Cotton.

It is likely that she will spend some of her time with them during her time off. Meanwhile, Susanna has reportedly rekindled her relationship with Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish.

As a result, a pool of presenters have been covering for Susanna – with Charlotte Hawkins, Sean Fletcher, and Alex Beresford standing in so far this week.

When will Susanna be back on Good Morning Britain?

Susanna Reid has tweeted to confirm that she will return to Good Morning Britain in September. She wrote, ‘Back @gmb in September.’

And fans have tweeted their love for the star, and how they will miss seeing her on the show.

One wrote, ‘Have a fabulous Summer Break Susanna, it’s truly well deserved, have lots of fun. You know you’ll be terribly missed by myself and all who watch GMB. Yes see you in September beautiful lady. xXx’.

Another admirer put, ‘Are you coming on holiday with me or not? I need to let the Mrs know !’

A third fan asked, ‘How will they cope without you? And who is filling in?’

Meanwhile, some fans have been offering Susanna places to stay, after she asked, ‘Just out of interest, is there ANYWHERE left to book for a UK holiday?….’

Responding to her wave of accommodation offers, Susanna penned, ‘Amidst the fun “stay in my shed” offers there are some good tips on this thread if you are looking for something last-minute.’

Susanna has been known to go on holiday with her dear friend Judge Robert Rinder but with current restrictions around travelling and just a select few countries on the green list, we’ll have to wait and see where Susanna ends up spending her summer break.