’New term, new trim’ mum-of-3 Susanna Reid debuts shortest-ever hairstyle and fans are obsessed with her ‘ageing backwards’
The Good Morning Britain presenter, 52, has lopped off her locks
Susanna Reid proves that mums deserve a new look too as she shows off her 'new trim' - and fans are saying that it's knocked years off.
The Good Morning Britain host has returned to screens following the summer break and what marks Back to School month.
And like most parents who are getting their children ready with the best back-to-school buys, Susanna has decided to treat herself too by taking the plunge and going for her shortest hair cut yet - and it's a great youthful hairstyle for over 50s.
She uploaded a picture of her new look to X (formerly known as Twitter) and captioned it, "NEW TERM - NEW TRIM! Back tomorrow with Ed Balls. Looking forward to seeing you from 6am."
And fans are obsessed with how much it suits her and how it makes her look younger.
NEW TERM - NEW TRIM! Back @gmb tomorrow with @edballs. Looking forward to seeing you from 6am 📺⏰ pic.twitter.com/WRnAaSLocOSeptember 3, 2023
Susanna is mum to Sam, 21, Finn, 19 and Jack 18 with her ex husband Dominic Cotton.
One fan wrote, "You’re ageing backwards Reid."
Another fan put, "I love your new hair style all trim it really suits you."
A third fan said, "You’re new hair style looks so good, you are so gorgeous young lady."
Susanna has gone for a short bob - which is the shortest style she's ever had on TV - her signature styles have always been either long or shoulder-length hair. But this time her locks fall beside her chin. And its predicted to be a hit with others wanting to recreate her style themselves, like the popular 90s 'Rachel-do' that Jennifer Aniston had in US sitcom Friends.
A fourth fan wrote, "Absolutely luv that new hairstyle on you. Really looks great xx I’m a hairdresser and I’m guessing we will be having a few clients asking for a 'Susanna'."
A post shared by Susanna Reid (@susannareid100)
A photo posted by on
After her first show back, Susanna shared that hairdresser Carly Smith at Four London had cut her hair that was then styled by the team on the ITV daytime show.
