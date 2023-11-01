Ever found yourself wondering ‘how many kids does Stacey Solomon have?’ Well you’re not alone – the much-loved star regularly describes her family as a blended one, so let’s take a look.

There’s a reason why mums can relate to the Loose Women star – like the time she opened up about feeling a ‘failure’ as a parent , and when she was praised for normalising post-birth bumps with adorable photos.

Her 5.8 million Instagram followers love catching a glimpse of what family life is like in the Solomon-Swash household too.

Here’s what we know about Stacey’s little ones – as well as her latest addition to the family.

How many kids does Stacey Solomon have?

Stacey Solomon has five kids in total. The Tap To Tidy author has three children with partner Joe Swash, one son, Zachary, with ex-boyfriend Dean Cox, and another son, Leighton, with ex-fiancé Aaron Barham.

How many children have Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got?

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have three children together – Rex, three, Rose, one and daughter Belle, who was born in February 2023.

The 33-year-old posted an adorable family photo to announce the birth of her fifth child , and captioned the gallery: “Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family.”

Joe and Stacey at the ITV Palooza 2019 at The Royal Festival Hall (Image credit: Lia Toby/Getty Images)

How many kids does Joe Swash have?

Aside from Rex, Rose and Belle, Joe Swash has a 16-year-old son called Harry from a previous relationship with Emma Sophocleous.

Speaking to Daily Record, the 2008 winner of I’m A Celebrity admitted he’d “given up hope” of having more children after Harry was born, and that family life can be exhausting raising children.

He continued: “But I think your body just adapts to your situation. So after you’ve had three kids – four, five or six makes no difference. Me and Stacey have been tired for so long now that it’s become the norm.”

Is Stacey Solomon expecting baby 6?

During an Instagram live, Stacey opened up about whether she would like to expand her brood, and it seems like five children is enough for the couple at the moment.

She said: “Me and Joe spoke about it when we had one night away. We could not have any more kids. “At this point we are struggling to say the least to be good parents, and try and work and do everything else in between. So no not right now.”