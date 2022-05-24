We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Legal drama fans are gripped by the new Lincoln Lawyer Netflix series which has landed on the streaming service but fans are wondering how many episodes are there, who killed the wife and is there a second series?

The new series focuses on Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.

Fans of other legal dramas will be able to get stuck into this new series on the streaming service.

But if you’re wondering why the synopsis sounds familiar, it is based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the first season is based on the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict.

How many episodes of Lincoln Lawyer are on Netflix?

There are 10 episodes of Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix in season one. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plays the lead and he stars alongside Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson in the debut legal series.

And if you’re yet to binge watch the episodes, here’s what’s in-store…

He Rides Again The Magic Bullet Momentum Chaos Theory Twelve Lemmings in a Box Bent Lemming Number seven The Magic Bullet Redux The Uncanny Valley The Brass Verdict

Who killed the wife in Lincoln Lawyer?

*Spoiler alert!! If you’re wondering who killed the wife Laura (Katy Erin) in the Lincoln Lawyer Netflix series then look no further than Trevor (Christopher Gorham) – he’s the person with the motive and is revealed to be the one who killed his wife and her lover as his own home. He uses a drone to dispose of his clothes into the nearby sea before fabricating the Russian’s involvement.

The case took an unexpected twist from when it started out – it was originally being handled by Jerry, the lawyer who leaves Mickey his firm before his death, and who had his laptop stolen on the night he got murdered, leading Mickey to think that his death had something to do with this case.

But as the series continues, Mickey begins to think that Trevor’s college roommate, who is now head of a Russian mob and whom Trevor put as the initial investor in his business, is behind the killings of Trevor’s wife and her boyfriend, Jan Rilz.

Mickey learns through his investigations that a ‘magic bullet’ that Jerry had would help him win the case and he ties it to a shooter that was caught on the same night named Eli Wymes (Mikal Vega).

Why Trevor had so much gunpowder residue on him also proves to be a winning defence. With his reputation cleared, Trevor is deemed not guilty and is now a free man.

But the final episode uncovers a motive that actually pins him down as the murderer but before he can be punished for his involvement, things take a turn for the worst for Trevor who was thinking he had gotten off scot-free, when he is gunned down by another one of Jan’s lovers, Carol Dubois (Heather Mazur).

Is there a second series of Lincoln Lawyer?

There is no confirmation yet from Netflix about a second series of Lincoln Lawyer but the show is hit the Top 10 in its first week of release so fans are hoping for a renewed series.

Like Bridgerton, there is potential for future series as the show also has a wealth of material to work from, with Haller having had a central role in six of Michael Connelly’s books. So there is scope for a possible season 2 to adapt the third book in the series, The Reversal, but this remains to be seen at the moment.

And author Michael Connelly has shared his thoughts on a possible season 2 and urged fans to get behind the show if they want it to return.

He tweeted, “As for season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer, we’re waiting to hear and really hope it happens. If you enjoy the show please do give it a thumbs up on Netflix. And if you like to rate shows on sites like Rotten Tomatoes & IMDb, we would really appreciate that, too. It all helps. Thanks.”

Why is it called Lincoln Lawyer?

It’s called the Lincoln Lawyer because the criminal defence attorney Mickey Haller has made a moderately successful career operating around Los Angeles County using his Lincoln Town Car as an office – and it’s driven by a former client who is working off his legal fees.

You can stream Season 1 of Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix now.