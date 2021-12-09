We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Campmates on I’m A Celebrity 2021 have enjoyed receiving letters from home but for David Ginola and Adam Woodyatt the stars were unsuccessful as their fellow campmates failed to win the chance for them to receive their letters.

And despite a second attempt to try and win David his letter from home via Cledwyn at the Ye Olde Shoppe, as he is desperate to hear from his loved ones, Danny Miller broke the news that they had been unsuccessful once more.

But it’s likely that David will get the chance to win his letter from home in an upcoming episode and it’s left I’m A Celebrity viewers wondering who is David Ginola’s girlfriend?

Who is David Ginola’s girlfriend?

David Ginola’s girlfriend is called Maeva Denat, she is a 32-year-old French model and actress and the pair have been dating since 2016.

The couple started dating the same year he got divorced from his first wife Coraline Delphin.

Maeva is currently shooting in St Tropez while David is in the welsh castle.

During an episode of the ITV show, David, 54, admitted to Danny that he was missing Maeva – who is 22 years his junior.

Despite the age difference, viewers have picked up on how much the former footballer loves her, with one fan tweeting, ‘David: “I love my girlfriend more and more everyday”, Danny: *starts crying more*.’

Speaking to Danny and Adam, David confessed, “I can’t wait to see my girlfriend. Do you know why? Because I want to see something beautiful.”

David played over 500 games as a professional footballer, starting his club career at Toulon before moving onto Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle, Tottenham and Aston Villa.

He got emotional reading Danny’s letter from home. He said in the Telegram, afterwards, “I try to control, most of the time, my emotion but sometimes it’s good to let them go. I got a baby too and er, I know she’s missing me a lot. Sometimes, it’s you know, it’s like, it’s too much.”

How many children does David Ginola have?

David Ginola has a total of three children – he has a three-year-old daughter called Ever with his girlfriend Maeva, who was born in 2018 and he has two children son Andrea and daughter Carla, 27, from his first marriage.

Maeva shared a snap of their daughter’s third birthday earlier this year which she captioned in French, ‘Happy birthday mon Amour que j’Aime à l’infini 💗💜💙💚💛🧡❤️3 ans!!!’ which translates to ‘Happy birthday my love that I love to infinity 💗💜💙💚💛🧡❤️ 3 years !!!’

Their Instagram pages give clues and it appears Carla is a model like her mother and Andrea works in sport like his father but as a golf coach rather than football.

And his girlfriend Maeva also appears to have a daughter from a previous relationship.

David and Danny will face the trial tonight and you can watch a clip of them in action below…

I’m a Celebrity is on nightly at 9pm on ITV.