Is Danny Miller married? Who is his girlfriend and do they have kids?

I’m A Celebrity 2021 star Danny Miller is currently 11-4 favourite to win the ITV show after quitting his role as Aaron Dingle in ITV soap Emmerdale but fans are wondering ‘Is Danny Miller married?’

With a fresh career start and soap royalty, football legends, musicians and Olympians set to do battle over the next few weeks, this 17th series promises to be box office viewing.

We look at all you need to know about Danny Miller as he prepares to take on his toughest challenge yet…

Is Danny Miller married?

Danny Miller is not married but he is engaged to be married to his fiancée Steph Jones, after proposing to her while on a trip to the Caribbean island of St Lucia.

Steph who works as a midwife, gave birth to her and Danny’s first child recently, following a fertility struggle.

The pair appeared on Loose Women to speak about their pregnancy shock and surprise engagement and you can watch a clip of their interview below…

Who is Danny Miller’s girlfriend?

Danny Miller’s girlfriend is Steph Jones, who works as a midwife and is responsible for delivering babies.

She even welcomed the safe arrival of her nephew Jude, who was born in January 2019. She shared a snap of herself wearing her uniform, cradling the newborn baby in her arms and captioned it, ‘What an absolute privilege to bring my nephew into the world at 05:17hrs today. Words can’t describe how happy I am and proud of my sister @xxmariajxx, she was incredible. Baby Jude is just gorgeous. I love you both so much ❤️💙 Congratulations to you and Jake xxxxx #maternity #labourward #midwife #newborn #babyboy’

Steph is from Manchester and has more than 18,000 followers on Instagram and in recent months she has shared her own journey to motherhood.

She revealed their dog Gini had given birth to a litter of puppies – so no doubt with Danny in the jungle the new mum will have her hands full along with with their newborn son Albert.

How long have they been together and how did they meet?

Danny Miller and fiancee Steph Jones have been in a relationship together for two years.

They first met as children at school and Danny told their love story to Loose Women viewers earlier this year, “I was already at the primary school and Steph came into primary school after about a year that I had been there.

“It was just… you know, any new kid coming into school when you’re that age is really kind of exciting, but then when Steph stepped in… I just kind of got on with her straight away and fancied her straight away.”

He went on to explain how he jokingly “pestered” her for a year before she agreed to date him.

Then unfortunately, like most childhood romances, it ended, but the two decided to rekindle their romance back in 2019.

Danny proposed to Steph on holiday in St Lucia and she shared the news with her followers with a snap of the moment and the thumbs up from Danny, with the caption, ‘When a picture speaks a million words @danny_b_miller 💕💕💕💕.’

Does Danny Miller have kids?

Danny Miller has a son called Albert, who was born on October 25th, weighing 6lb 11oz.

At the time of the announcement, Danny wrote, ‘Mummy and Daddy love you more than you’ll ever know, son. You have made our life complete.’

And since becoming a dad, Danny has been doting on their new arrival. He added, ‘Wind or not, that smile has stolen my heart ‘

And in another sweet post, he put, ‘You’ll never know son, how much we love you’ as he sang You Are My Sunshine.

And a third post read, ‘Everything I do, I do for you. For the rest of my life. And that is a promise, my son.’

And the trio has spent the last three weeks in a new baby bubble. Danny uploaded a snap of them together with the family dog and captioned it, ‘Our ever-extending family. The last three weeks in our baby bubble are memories I will treasure forever.’

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays. I’m A Celebrity starts on Sunday, 21st November on ITV at 9pm and will air on weeknights for three weeks thereafter.