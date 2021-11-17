We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Who is Naughty Boy and what is he famous for? As the lineup for I’m A Celebrity 2021 is officially confirmed, fans are wondering about the Watford-born music producer.

As the 10 celebrities each complete their quarantine ahead of the show airing on Sunday 21st November, we look at the individuals who you might not yet know before they are set to become firm fixtures and household names during their time in Gwrych Castle.

Speaking about going into the jungle, Naughty Boy said, “I am excited about going on I’m A Celebrity now. I want people to know the real me. I am not a celebrity at all. My music is the celebrity and now is the chance for me to show people what I am really like.”

Whether he gets booted out first or takes home the castle King or Queen crown just like 2020 winner Giovanna Fletcher, one thing for sure is you’re going to have plenty of questions about him once he gets settled into camp.

And before you start voting for who you want to face the hilarious Bushtucker trials, it’s only fair that you’re brought up to speed on who’s who…

Who is Naughty Boy and what is he famous for?

Naughty Boy, 36, is a hit DJ and record producer whose real name is Shahid Khan.

He has worked with artists including Tinie Tempah, Zayn Malik, Jennifer Hudson, and Emeli Sandé.

Naughty Boy revealed back in 2014 that he was hitting the studio with Zayn, who, at the time, was still with One Direction.

Five days after Zayn left One Direction, the producer retweeted a video that mashes up Zayn and Naughty to create the moniker “Zaughty.” Shortly after, a demo of Zayn’s track, “I Won’t Mind,” leaked online. And all of a sudden Naughty Boy was known by youngsters of all ages.

Aside from making music for other artists, the rapper released his own debut album titled Hotel Cabana in 2013 which featured collaborations with the likes of Gabrielle and Ed Sheeran, who recently dropped his new ‘=’ album.

But his most prestigious collaboration has to be working with Beyonce on the 2015 single Runnin’ (Lose It All). Fans will be hoping he’s got lots of celebrity gossip to spill…

Where did Naughty Boy grow up?

Naughty Boy grew up in Watford. His father is Bakrat Khan and his mother is called Zahida and she suffers from vascular dementia.

He revealed, “I live with Mum, and I am used to seeing her all the time. Mum hasn’t been very well, and it is going to be difficult for me being away. But that said, I think the break will be good for both of us.”

Born on New Years Day in 1985, Naughty Boy – full name Shahid Khan – 1985, was raised in a terraced house in which he shared a room with his sister Saira, who remembers his growing obsession with music.

“We had a little tape recorder that we bought from a car boot sale. Dad used to take us to Southall or Luton once a week and we’d buy so many cassettes, Bollywood stuff, and we’d dance around.”

He secretly taught himself how to play the piano and started mixing songs on his PC using software he got free with magazines.

Having dropped out of university, Naughty Boy took several jobs to fund his dream, working in Watford General Hospital and delivering pizzas for Domino’s.

Was Naughty Boy on Deal or No Deal?

Yes, Naughty Boy was on Deal or No Deal 14 years ago. His first taste of television came in 2007 when he was invited to be a contestant on Deal Or No Deal – for which he filmed 26 shows before it was his turn to stand next to Noel Edmonds and compete for the jackpot.

Keeping calm and collected, he out-witted the banker, turning down an offer of £35,000 to win a £44,000 prize. And this prize money plus a £5,000 grant from the Prince’s Trust, put him on the road to success.

What songs has Naughty Boy done?

In 2012, Naughty Boy signed a three-year publishing deal with Sony ATV, as well as a recording contract to release one album under Virgin EMI Records.

Naughty Boy has done top-ten singles “Wonder” (featuring Emeli Sandé), the number one hit “La La La”, featuring Sam Smith and “Lifted”, another collaboration with Emeli.

“Never Be Your Woman” with Wiley and Emeli charted at number eight and his single with Beyonce and Arrow Benjamin “Runnin’ (Lose It All)” came in at number four.

His debut album peaked at number two in the UK.

As a featured artist, Naughty Boy worked with X-Factor 2017 winners Rak Su on Dimelo and it reached number two in the UK charts.

But for his “La La La” single with Sam Smith he scooped ‘Best Song’ and ‘Best Video’ at the 2013 MOBO Awards.

There might not be any pianos around the campfire but if someone has a guitar we can expect a real good sing-song!

I’m A celebrity starts Sunday 21st November on ITV at 9pm and is expected to air nightly for three weeks.