Naughty Boy has had a rollercoaster of a time in the I’m A Celebrity castle – after failing two trials on the same day he wanted to quit but luckily for his family, friends, and fans he changed his mind. But viewers are wondering when he’s not a contestant on I’m A Celebrity 2021, where does Naughty Boy live, and is he married?

The music producer, rapper, and musician of Pakistani descent has experienced some pretty low times when he was in the Clink along with his campmates Arlene Phillips, Richard Madeley, Danny Miller, and David Ginola. Naughty Boy usually looks after his beloved mum Zahida, who has dementia, but he made the tough decision to leave his caring duties behind for three weeks so he could compete in the ITV series. So it’s only natural that he’s started to miss his mum and thought about wanting to go home.

But after a visit from Sunny the robin, a good night’s sleep and a warm welcome from the main camp, Naughty Boy will make Wales his home for as long as he stays in the competition. But while who will win I’m A Celebrity 2021? is ever-changing, one thing remains the same is home for the musician…

Where does Naughty Boy live?

Naughty Boy lives with his parents in a luxurious property in Gerrards Cross near Ealing, West London. He moved in with them during lockdown 2020 so he could be a carer for his mother Zahida, and he turned down the chance to compete in I’m A Celebrity last year because he was focused on understanding how to best care for his mum.

In an interview, Naughty Boy explained, “I was gutted I wasn’t able to do the show last year. We were in and out of lockdown and, with so much anxiety, it just didn’t feel like the right time. I had to understand dementia in a different way.”

And even though he’s left home for the next three weeks, his mum is never out of his thoughts – and he even packed himself a pillow with his mum’s face on as his luxury item.

In the run-up to entering the jungle, he was busy cooking at home, giving fans a sneak peek inside his home which has a full-size retro video game station, giant fish tank and piano in the dining room. He also shared videos of kittens playing in his garden.

Naughty Boy used the £44,000 money he won from competing on Deal or No deal in 2017 to build a recording studio in his parents’ garden. That same year, his mother was diagnosed with dementia and he has openly spoken about using music as therapy to help his mother cope with her condition.

Last year he joined the Dementia UK charity as an ambassador. In explaining his decision to join, he said, “I’m so proud to announce that I’m an ambassador of Dementia UK and I hope that I can use my profile to raise awareness of the cause and the charity. With my mum’s ever-changing condition and the pressures this places on the wider family, I understand how beneficial an Admiral Nurse would be.”

Naughty Boy took his mum from their Ealing home to Boxpark in Croydon, South London last month for the opening of his first-ever pop-up restaurant Naughty Boy kitchen – after four years his dream was made and he is helping to raise money for Dementia UK.

He shared a sweet snap of them both on his Instagram and captioned it, ‘Mission completed 🥺💜🙏🏽 @naughtyboykitchen #mummy #4yearsinthemaking #grateful 10% of all proceeds go to @dementia_uk 🙏🏽

Week 2 let’s get it!!!!

Curry goat biriyani roti styleeee 😎

Pop in this week to Naughty’s kitchen…”



Naughty Boy, is he married?

Naughty Boy is said to be currently single, he is not thought to be dating anyone or have been married, however, not much has been reported about his past relationships.

In 2014 Naughty Boy was rumoured to have been dating Kate Rothschild and was pictured hanging out with her former sister-in-law, stylist and Zayn Malik.

The pair are said to have enjoyed a night out with Nigella Lawson and went to Jemima Khan’s Halloween party. At the time a friend told The Scottish Mail on Sunday, “Shahid and Kate have grown very close and make a nice couple. They’re very natural when you see them together. She’s already introduced him to a lot of her close friends and they like him.

He tweeted her in 2014, to say, ‘Call your boy! ;)’

She later tweeted, ‘@NaughtyBoyMusic just made me the most delicious shepherd’s pie ever. From scratch, one a one ring oven in the studio! So impressed.’

But the pair were said to have just been involved professionally.

In 2019 Naughty Boy sent the rumour mill into overdrive with X Factor fans speculating that he was dating judge Nicole Scherzinger after she posted a pair of Instagram photos in which she and Naughty Boy are cuddling together under a fur blanket. In one of the shots, Naughty Boy is kissing Nicole on the cheek.

She captioned the snaps, ‘Hard at work on another late night at #XFactorTheBand, right @naughtyboymusic? 😴💙’

“What’s going on here then?!” asked one fan. Another posted the eyes emoji, while someone else wrote that Naughty Boy needs to “keep both hands where I can see them.”

This video clip will help you understand more about who is Naughty Boy…

