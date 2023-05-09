Everything we know about Waterloo Road season 2
The BBC One drama series is coming back for a new season and it airs sooner than you think
Fans of Waterloo Road will want to know everything about the upcoming second season of the hit BBC drama that returned earlier this year (opens in new tab) following its eight-year hiatus.
Students and staff are set to return to the screen after a busy few months of filming in a variety of locations (opens in new tab) , for the highly anticipated second season - twelfth in total of the hit drama series - which is the BBC's second biggest drama among 16-34 year olds, behind Happy Valley (opens in new tab).
To celebrate the new season the BBC has released some first-look images as we look at all we know so far about the upcoming episodes...
Will there be a season 2 of Waterloo Road in 2023?
Yes, there will be a season 2 of Waterloo Road airing in 2023 - seven new episodes will air, starting Tuesday, 16th May on BBC One and will be available in full on BBC iPlayer later that day.
New faces and fresh dramas are set to arrive at the school. Show producers at the BBC have teased, "One new pupil causes fireworks, while elsewhere secrets come to the fore with potentially devastating consequences for those involved. Fractured relationships, brutal betrayals and life-changing moments: all in a day’s work for head Kim Campbell (Angela Griffin (opens in new tab)) and her team."
Following the news that fan favorite and former deputy head, Andrew Treneman (Jamie Glover) is returning to the show, audiences will be kept guessing whether Kim’s old flame is back with good intentions or not.
Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama confirmed, “We are thrilled that Waterloo Road is returning following its successful run earlier this year. To have Jamie Glover reprise his role as Andrew Treneman alongside our fantastic returning and new cast members is a real treat and we can’t wait to share more stories from the school.”
Meanwhile, new boy Myles (Osian Morgan), who has been let go by a football Academy and is struggling to come to terms with a life back in mainstream education, makes it clear that he’s not there to make friends, and immediately sets about making a lasting impact on the school.
Elsewhere, love is in the air this term as new couples get together and hidden feelings come to the surface.
The students and staff embark on another term of romances and friendships, all whilst navigating issues including mental health, racism, the cost-of-living (opens in new tab) crisis and being LGBTQ+ (opens in new tab).
Waterloo Road 2023 cast
The following stars are returning to Waterloo Road for another term; Angela Griffin (Kim Campbell), Adam Thomas (Donte Charles), Kym Marsh (Nicky Walters), Vincent Jerome (Lindon King), James Baxter (Joe Casey), Jo Coffey (Wendy Whitwell), Shauna Shim (Valerie Chambers), Neil Fitzmaurice (Neil Guthrie), Rachel Leskovac (Coral Walker), Katherine Pearce (Amy Spratt), Ryan Clayton (Mike Rutherford) and Sonia Ibrahim (Jamilah Omar).
Also joining the cast this series are newcomers; Paul Bazely (Benidorm, Black Mirror, Cruella, Pirates of the Caribbean) and Jenny Platt (Coronation Street, The Bay) as parents of pupils, whilst Olwen May (Coronation Street, Happy Valley, Emmerdale) and James Quinn (Early Doors, Coronation Street) are set to make an appearance at the school.
New student Myles Massey played by Osian Morgan joins established pupils including Adam Abbou (Danny Lewis), Priyasasha Kumari (Samia Choudhry), Noah Valentine (Preston Walters), Adam Ali (Kai Sharif), Alicia Forde (Kelly-Jo Rafferty), Francesco Piacentini-Smith (Dean Weever), Liam Scholes (Noel McManus) and Lucy Eleanor Begg (Caz Williams).
Scarlett Thomas plays Izzy Charles and fellow junior student casting includes Summer Violet Bird (Tonya Walters), Ava Flannery (Verity King), Thapelo Ray (Dwanye Jackson), Inathi Rozani (Zayne Jackson), Chiamaka (ChiChi) Ulebor (Shola Aku) and Sahil Ismailkhil (Norrulah Ashimi).
Speaking of the return, Angela Griffin said, “It’s great to be back on BBC One and to be able to offer iPlayer fans some great new episodes. We have such a wonderful and talented cast, all of whom bring so much to Waterloo Road. This series holds a fair few surprises for Kim and everyone around her and I can’t wait for people to catch up with all the action inside and outside the school.”
Jamie Glover spoke of his joy at working alongside Angela, he added, “I am so excited to be returning to Waterloo Road. The school has been such an important part of my life and it’s wonderful to be able to rekindle the old flame. Not to mention the joy of getting to work with the incomparable Angela Griffin once more. I hope that people will enjoy seeing Andrew and Kim together in the school again. Older? Certainly, there’s the grey hair to prove it…! Wiser? Who knows?”
You can get a sneak peek at the new trailer below...and fans can't wait for the season to start.
One wrote, "This Waterloo Road sounds more adventurous and wild"
Another eager viewer put, "I am glad that they have brought Andrew Treneman back also it’s going to be good seeing him and Kim Campbell and Mr Treneman seeing Donte because last time he saw Done in Waterloo Road Donte was a student himself."
Fans can also access some behind-the-scenes information via the Official Podcast which will also be returning with hosts Adam Thomas and Priyasasha Kumari. It launched on BBC Sounds on Saturday 6th May, and features celebrity guests and the Waterloo Road cast as they look back at the show’s legacy and take audiences on a nostalgic journey through the years.
The show will countdown to the return of the new series and is the perfect listen for fans who have been with the show since it started.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
