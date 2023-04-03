Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 release date and cast

One of Netflix's most heartwarmingly funny and also tear-jerking shows is returning with fans set to find out how Tully and Kate's story ends with the final seven episodes of Firefly Lane Season 2 part 2 as we look at the release date and cast.

If you've not yet binged on the hit show then what are you waiting for? The drama which follows Tully and Kate who meet as young girls on Firefly Lane and become inseparable friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs, is filmed in British Colombia, Canada (opens in new tab). And it's about to be aired for the last time, as fans eagerly await the final chapter of their lives.

Part two of the second season of Firefly Lane (opens in new tab) is almost upon us, as we look at season 2 ending (opens in new tab), we have all you need to know about part 2...

The final seven episodes of Firefly Lane Season 2 part 2 are set to air on Netflix on April 27th 2023. The streaming service teased the first-look of the trailer for the finale on its social media channels, and captioned it, "Grab your tissues because the final episodes of Firefly Lane premiere April 27."

And if you can't wait to see what's in-store for the girls then Netflix has teased its synopsis, asking fans, "What could possibly have ended the tight-knit thirty year friendship of Tully and Kate, our "Firefly Lane Girls Forever?” We'll learn the answer this season - but first - Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny's ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show, and must start her career over from the bottom."

It continues, "This leads her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from - including a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud. In the '80s, we see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, creating more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work, as Tully's career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz. She just might have met her match - that is, if they can stop arguing for five minutes.

And when the show flashes back to their friendship in the 70s, "teenage Kate and Tully struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs and Tully goes to live with her grandmother, far away from Firefly Lane. As the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they really need is each other."

Firefly Lane Season 2 part 2 cast

The key cast involved in Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 are; Katherine Heigl (Tully), Sarah Chalke (Kate), Ali Skovbye (teenage Tully), Roan Curtis (teenage Kate), Ben Lawson (Johnny Ryan), Beau Garrett (Cloud), Yael Yurman (Marah Ryan), India de Beaufort (Lottie), Greg Germann (Benedict Binswanger), Jolene Purdy (Justine Jordan), and Ignacio Serricchio (Danny Diaz).

Katherine Heigl, who plays Tully shared, "Well…the time has come…the final 7 episodes of Firefly Lane are only a month from dropping on Netflix. I can not wait to share the end of Kate and Tully’s story with you all! It’s beautiful and heart wrenching and hilarious and overflowing with love. The kind of love we all know matters most and the kind of love we all live for. Get ready. This is not to be missed!"

How many episodes will be in Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2?

Netflix has confirmed there are seven episodes in Season 2 part 2 of Firefly Lane. based on Kristin Hannah's best-selling book and starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, will air its final seven episodes on April 27, 2023 on Netflix.

