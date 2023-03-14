What does Triptych mean? Netflix mystery thriller title explained and cast

Fans of a new Netflix mystery thriller are wondering what does Triptych mean? As we look at all you need to know about the origin of the film of the same name...

Having recently released in the US on the streaming platform which is set to stop password sharing (opens in new tab), many Triptych viewers have been wanting to know more about the meaning of the film's title along with the cast and whether it's based on a true story.

The thriller begins when an unknown woman at the roof of an elegant building in Polanco holds hostage and at gunpoint a renowned psychiatrist, when a police sniper fires from an adjoining building, ending the life of the attacker.

The expert in charge of the investigation is Rebecca Fuentes, also known as Becca, a young forensic expert who when examining the body discovers that the dead woman laying in front of her looks exactly like her, it is her.

Becca begins a personal and secret investigation where a third and even more surprising revelation awaits her: there is a third identical woman. The two surviving identical sisters will immerse themselves in their own past, as well as that of their dead sister, to unravel, one by one, the secrets and their origin story.

As we explore the answers to your questions...

What does Triptych mean?

Triptych is the name given to an artwork made up of three pieces and it's often used to impart narrative create a sequence or show different elements of the same subject matter and it is also the title name of Netflix's new mystery thriller and this is sums up the plot perfectly....

"After learning she was separated at birth from her two identical sisters, Rebecca embarks on a perilous journey to uncover the truth about her origins," Netflix teases and if that's got you wanting to find out more, you can watch the official film trailer below...

Triptych on Netflix cast

Triptych on Netflix has a cast which includes Maite Perroni (opens in new tab) as Mexican forensic expert Aleida-Rebecca-Tamara, David Chocarro as detective Humberto who sparks romance with Rebecca while dealing with his failed marriage, Ofelia Medina as Aleida's mother Pilar, Flavio Medina as Aleida's husband Eugenio, Claudia Lobo as Rebecca's adoptive mother Dolores, Nuria Bages as psychiatrist Julia, plus Aldo Gallardo as Rojelio, Luciano Vittori as Gonzalo, Angel Zermen as Moreno, Hector Kotsifakis as Quezada and Vicky Araico as Raquel.

One of the leading ladies, Maite, told her 11.8 million Instagram followers (translated from Spanish), "Infinite thanks to everyone who has seen TRÍAD (Triptych)! We are the number 1 non-English speaking series in the world and the second global place after Outer banks (opens in new tab)!!! I can't believe it!!! I can only feel deep gratitude. It gives me great joy to know what we can achieve worldwide by speaking with the content we make from our countries as Latinos.

"We don't have to set limits, we have to continue working as a team, trusting in everything we can achieve. I value each of the opportunities that life has given me to be able to fulfil myself in what I am most passionate about."

A post shared by Maite Perroni Beorlegui (@maiteperroni)

Is Triptych on Netflix a true story?

Triptych is not a true story but the "story is inspired by actual events" viewers are told on screen at the start of episode one. Triptych doesn't state which real events the series is based on but it can be likened to real-life case that hit headlines back in 2018 with the documentary Three Identical Strangers. That film tells the true story of three triplets who were separated at birth - Eddy Galland, David Kellman and Bobby Shafran - who meet by chance as adults. The brothers later discover that they were adopted by different families as part of an ethically dubious social experiment.

