Former Strictly stars Maisie Smith and Max George 'secretly dating' after they're caught 'kissing' on holiday

EastEnders star Maisie Smith is said to be secretly dating singer and Max George after the pair were spotted "snogging" on a flight.

The pair, who both starred on Strictly Come Dancing (opens in new tab) were reportedly seen "all over each other" on aboard a Jet2 budget flight to Crete.

The couple are said to have kissed and cuddled on the packet plane that flew from Manchester to the Greek island. Their reported romance comes after they grew close during the live Strictly tours.

"This isn’t a flash in the pan," a source told the Sun (opens in new tab) newspaper and added, “Max has told people that he is falling in love with Maisie.”

Maisie recently shared a snap with Max and co-stars with the caption, "You rocked my world 🫶"

A post shared by Maisie Louise Collender Smith (@maisiesmithofficial) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Max, who mourned the death of bandmate Tom Parker (opens in new tab), recently split (opens in new tab) from his ex Stacey for a second time.

During her time on Strictly, Maisie and HRVY were "told off" for getting too close (opens in new tab) during the Covid pandemic.

And speaking about her latest clinch with Max, the eyewitness said, “They looked like a very loved-up couple — they were all over each other for the entire four-hour flight.

“Snogging and giggling like any new couple.”

Max wore a bucket hat and Maisie wore sunglasses.

The passenger added, “We recognised Maisie at first. They were both wearing sunglasses even on the plane and Max was also wearing a red bucket hat, so it looked like they were trying to be a bit incognito.

“They are definitely an item. My wife said it was a bit over the top at one stage.

“They were smooching, holding hands and kissing.”

The pair appeared together on Loose Women (opens in new tab) in June talking about the tour.

Maisie's latest Instastory post shows here straddled on a boat with slide wearing a nautical stripe swimsuit, while Max has uploaded a snap of a dog.

Last month Max took part in a charity walk in aid of Tom and showed off his new tattoo featuring Tom Parker's birthdate located in the top left-hand side of his chest. He captioned the snap, "04.08.1988 🖤 Happy Birthday brother… You’re always with me."

After the latest snaps together, it's likely to be only a matter of time before they go Instagram official, come on guys, what are you waiting for?