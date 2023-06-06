Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagen gives birth to her first child as she reveals his unique name

Geordie Shore's Holly Hagen has given birth to her first child and has revealed his unique name with fans along with an adorable photo of her newborn baby.

The reality TV star first announced she has welcomed a baby boy on her Instagram stories, and in doing so she shared, "He's here! we're doing amazing! Little hospital update will be on my blog tomorrow morning. Huge thank you to the incredible staff at Wythenshawe hospital I couldn't have wished for a better birth experience! Just enjoying our little baby bubble."

She later added, "Baby Blythe is here and he's INCREDIBLE' and gave a link to her blog post.

And also shared a close up photo of her newborn son, to reveal his unique baby name in the caption, "Alpha-Jax Blyth".

Holly isn't the only star of Geordie Shore to have kids, Marnie Simpson gave birth to her second child after falling pregnant in 2021.

Aaron Chalmers welcomed his second child in April 2021. Charlotte Crosby gave birth to her first child after announcing the pregnancy in 2022.

And fans have sent their congratulations to Holly. One fan wrote, "Awwww he is absolutely gorgeous and I love the name. Congratulations!"

Another fan put, "Congratulations! He's beautiful. Welcome to motherhood."

And a third fan added, "Congratulations what a beautiful little boy ❤️ love his name."

Jacob shared the same snap on his Instagram and on his instagram story he added the words, "My boy".

Jacob previously told Holly in an interview with OK, "All I think about is growing old with you and creating the most beautiful family together."

To which she replied, "Your patience, strength and resilience inspire me every single day and I couldn't think of a strong role model for our future children" before passing him a shoe box with a positive pregnancy test inside it.

Holly and Jacob first met in 2017 and live together on the outskirts of Manchester and first started trying for a baby on honeymoon.

And after three months of trying, she fell pregnant.

