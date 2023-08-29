Giovanna Fletcher’s outdoor play-plan hilariously backfires but fans come to the rescue with their genius tips
The celebrity mum failed to get herself some kid-free peace...
Giovanna Fletcher shares the hilarious outcome of her kids playing outside - and anyone with kids will understand her bittersweet situation.
The Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcaster, author and actress is mum to sons Buzz, nine, Buddy, seven, and four-year-old Max with her McFly husband Tom Fletcher.
And as the school holidays prepare to end, like most parents, trying to find things to do with the kids before the kids go back to school is tricky - even if parents just want to get five minutes peace and quiet.
She gave fans a sweet insight into life at the Fletcher house, uploading a snap of her latest role along with the hilarious caption to highlight her current situation which reads, "They’ve put a tent up and given me a walkie-talkie… I keep getting reports of wildlife and requests for snacks."
A post shared by Giovanna Fletcher (@mrsgifletcher)
A photo posted by on
Anyone who's got kids will understand her 'pain' - especially in the run up to getting all the back-to-school buys sorted before the new school term starts.
One fan asked, "Oh my goodness, this is so excellent. Does that mean you get a few minutes peace in between the requests???"
Another put, "At least it keeps them occupied."
Meanwhile, a third wisely advised, "Definitely take the battery out!"
And a fourth fan added, "Need to set up a zip wire for the goodie bags."
Giovanna, who detailed her previous temporary split from husband Tom, has a novel, Walking on Sunshine on offer for just 99p on Amazon Kindle as she shared the exciting news with fans. She wrote, "A little heads up for the bargain hunters out there… WALKING ON SUNSHINE is only 99p on the Kindle store at the moment. This book means so much to me - the characters, their hearts, hopes and adventures… It was an incredibly moving piece of work for me and I hope you enjoy it. Xx"
But if like Giovanna, you're hoping for a moment of peace first, maybe try the tips her fans have shared above for delivering snacks to the kids.
There's more parenting advice including how to dress a baby for sleep and how to claim 30 hours free childcare.
