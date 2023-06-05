Gogglebox stars Ellie Warner has given birth to a boy while co-star Pete Sandiford welcomes a girl in TV debut

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has given birth to a son while co-star Pete Sandiford has welcomed a baby girl as both stars cradle their newborn babies in the season 21 finale.

Ellie became a first-time mum with boyfriend Nat Eddleson, while Pete Sandiford welcomed his second child with wife Paige Yeoman and both reality TV stars confirmed their new arrivals during Friday's episode of Gogglebox.

At least if Ellie needs tips on how to get a baby to sleep she can ask her co-star dad-of-two Pete for pointers around baby sleep training.

Fans were first given the glimpse of Ellie's baby as she was filmed handing the baby to her sister Izzi and after the show aired she shared a beautiful snap of her baby boy sleeping in his cot and revealed she has decided to give him the unusual baby name Ezra.

She captioned the photo, "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son.”

Hairdresser Ellie has been dating her boyfriend since 2018 and previously showed her ultrasound scan on the show after she announced her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Pete, who appears on the Channel 4 show with his sister Sophie, is filmed holding his baby girl, and he turned to tell his sister, "Did I tell you her full name? We think we’re going to call her Evie Sylvie Sandiford.”

Pete and his wife Paige already have their first child, son Jimmy, who is due to celebrate his second birthday in August.

Pete first announced he was going to be a father again when he shared a clip telling son Jimmy, "Jimbers, you’re going to have a little brother or sister coming. You’re going to have to milk it.”

He later shared a sweet snap of his newborn daughter asleep in his arms and captioned it, "

Fans later took to social media to share their congratulations.

On Ellie's Instagram, one fan wrote, "Congratulations to all of you, welcome to the world Ezra"

Another fan put, "Congratulations Ellie and Nat on baby Ezra. He’s absolutely adorable and I love the name. Sending lots of love. Enjoy him xx"

And a third fan added, "Congratulations to you both he's a little stunner."

While Pete's fans wrote, "Congratulations to you both. Eva is adorable!" Another fan put, "She is absolutely beautiful and so precious Pete. Congratulations!!!"

And a third fan added, "How absolutely lovely. Two new Gogglebox cuties congratulations and welcome to the world little one."