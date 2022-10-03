Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford marries fiancée Imogen McKay in romantic clifftop ceremony

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Good Morning Britain (opens in new tab) weatherman Alex Beresford has married his fiancée Imogen McKay in a romantic Majorcan clifftop ceremony.

The couple, who were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend in August 2020, got engaged on New Years Day 2022 after Alex proposed on a Majorcan beach (opens in new tab). And now the pair have tied the knot following their whirlwind romance.

Alex, 41 and Imogen, 29, got married at the Son Marroig estate in Majorca on the day of the Queen's funeral (opens in new tab)after paying his respects the the late monarch in a village cafe that morning.

Speaking about his wedding, in an interview with Hello! Alex revealed, "I was blown away by the beauty of it all.

“One of my cousins said it was like being in a movie and it really was. It was incredible from start to finish.

“But most importantly, it was where I was marrying the woman I love.”

Alex was famously involved in a row with Piers Morgan about Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) and Piers ended up quitting the breakfast show (opens in new tab) in March 2021 when he walked off set.

He has a son Cruz, 12, from his first marriage to Natalia Natkaniec but they split (opens in new tab) before lockdown. Cruz was Alex's ring bearer and 'mini-best man", while the presenter’s brother and cousin were ushers, and his best friends – both called Leon – were the best men.

Meanwhile, Imogen's sisters – Helena and Georgia – were bridesmaids and led the bridal procession down the aisle to the foot of a white marble temple where the ceremony was held.

The GMB star has previously spoken out about finding love again.

He said, "I'd been on my own for a while and was ready for a new relationship. But I was adamant I didn't want to try a dating website. I'm of an age where before social media, you met a girl, took her phone number and called to invite her out."

He went on to say that he asked a friend whether she knew somebody he'd get along with, and she replied, "I do - but she's way too good for you."

Imogen, who works in e-commerce operations at a top London restaurant, grew up in Australia. and before their engagement, the couple enjoyed a long-distance romance travelling between Bristol and London.

Alex reflected on the start of their adorable relationship, adding, "We hit it off from the start. We talked every day about our shared values and goals, and our love for our families. We've always been on the same page."

He previously revealed details of his romantic proposal, "Imogen's not one for taking photos, but as I persuaded her to pose for a picture overlooking the sea, I kneeled down to take the engagement ring I'd hidden inside my rucksack,"he shared.

Alex continued the sweet moment, saying,"I was on one knee, and asked her the biggest question of my life - and she said yes. It was an amazing moment."

Congratulations!