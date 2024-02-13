‘He will make a good dad’ Ant McPartlin’s family confirm star is set to become a father for the first time with wife Anne-Marie

Ant McPartlin's wife Anne-Marie Corbett is pregnant with their first child after the TV presenter's family shared their joy, confirming the happy news.

Anne-Marie has two children from a previous relationship, but this will be her first child with the TV presenter. After much speculation over the pregnancy, his family has confirmed their lovely news.

Ant’s step-father David Woodhall shared a touching statement with The Sun. Confirming their pregnancy, David said of Ant: "He will make a good dad. He’s good with the girls so he’ll be great. He’s very happy I think. I’m over the moon."

It's no secret that Ant McPartlin, 48, has wanted to be a father for many years with his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong. He previously told Radio Times in 2013 about his desire to become a dad during their 11-year marriage, "Lisa and I would love to have kids. We’re trying. It’s tougher than you think when you get a bit older. We’ve wanted children for a while but we’re both busy. So Lisa and I are trying for a baby… well, we’ve been trying for a little while so fingers crossed."

But it wasn't to be, the couple split in January 2018 and subsequently went through a divorce.

Just weeks later Ant was linked to his ex-wife's PA Anne Marie, 46, and having since found love the couple, who married in 2021 in a star-studded wedding at St Michael’s Church in Heckfield, Hampshire, are said to be 'beyond delighted' at their baby news.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Baby rumours started swirling at the start of the year when Anne Marie was pictured with what appeared to be a growing baby bump as she and Ant jetted back from a break in Dubai following I'm A Celebrity filming and before Britain's Got Talent filming began.

A source told The Sun, "‘It’s no secret that Ant has always wanted children, but that it may never happen for him was something he had, sadly, come to terms with.

‘When they found out last year, they were absolutely delighted, but obviously kept the news quiet for as long as possible."

Ant proposed to Anne Marie on Christmas Eve in 2020. It's not yet known whether they are expecting a boy or a girl or when the due date is.

In other entertainment news, do you agree with this celebrity dad who says 'You can pick up a vibe' - Marvin Humes on sharing the parenting load, his Valentine’s Day plans and how he deals with the dreaded dad guilt and Dad bans his pregnant daughter from using this one baby name (the dad is Lionel Richie, but still...).