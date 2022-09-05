How Kate and William are 'avoiding' Harry and Meghan during their UK trip

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to be 'avoiding' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their UK trip by visiting Balmoral.

Kate and William have joined Prince Charles and Camilla in Balmoral with the kids.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are out of town during Harry and Meghan's visit.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are unlikely to meet up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their UK visit as they've taken a last minute break to Balmoral (opens in new tab) before their children return to school (opens in new tab), claims a royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in the UK on Saturday morning after catching a commercial flight from the US - without their children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one. But there won't be any fear of the Cambridges bumping into the Sussexes during their visit, which will see them stay minutes from each other in Windsor, as the Cambridges have headed up to Balmoral in Scotland with Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, three.

The Queen is currently up in Balmoral, where she is expected to instate the new Prime Minister (opens in new tab) Liz Truss (opens in new tab) tomorrow and Prince Charles is also up there with his wife Duchess Camilla.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan who have since headed on the first part of their engagement, with Meghan due to give a speech at the One Young World summit being held in Manchester on Monday (05/09/22) are expected to have left their two children under the care of Meghan's mum Doria Ragland, who was spotted with a new tattoo (opens in new tab) on Friday, in the US.

Royal expert Christopher Andrews, author of The Day Diana Died, explained to Us Weekly (opens in new tab), "It’s going to be interesting in the next few days when Harry and Megan go to Europe, and they’re gonna be playing royal hide and seek.

He added, "Right now, the Cambridges have gone to Balmoral [Castle] … and [Prince] Charles and [Duchess] Camilla are there. They’re out of the way during the first part of the Sussexes trip to Britain, but on [September 8], the Sussexes return to Britain from Germany. They’re going to be, literally, a brief stroll each other on the grounds of Windsor because the Cambridges have to [return in time to get their] kids in school."

Harry and Meghan have been spotted taking the train from London to Manchester. One fan commented, "Prince Harry and Princess Meghan take the train from London to Manchester. A masterclass for their commitment to reduce carbon emissions from vehicles. #Royal #HarryandMeghan" (sic)

Other reports support this claim, that the two brothers have "no plans" to meet up while they are in the same country.

But Mr Andrews thinks that by 'avoiding' each other, the fab four will turn the feud into a "farce".

"It’s gonna have all the markings of an old fashioned farce with these people trying to avoid each other," he said.

"They don’t wanna see each other because everybody’s worried about the [Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir]. Harry’s book is gonna be loaded with, obviously, bombshells."