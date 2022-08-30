How to watch the US Open in the UK and daily schedule

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Now that the final Grand Slam of the season is upon us, here's how to watch the US Open in the UK.

Some of the biggest names in tennis are taking to the courts as the US Open kicks off, from Andy Murray - who is also the subject of a new documentary (opens in new tab) - to Rafael Nadal, who will be hoping to extend his number of Grand Slam titles after he was forced to pull out of Wimbledon (opens in new tab) earlier this year.

Last year's tournament saw a surprise success for Britain, as Bromley-based Emma Raducanu (opens in new tab) took the title at just 18 years old. It's been a difficult year for Raducanu, but she's back to defend her title and tennis fans will be eager to see how the tournament turns out for. Here's how to watch the US Open from the UK, plus a daily schedule for the competition.

How to watch the US Open in the UK

If you're tuning in from the UK, you can watch the US Open on Amazon Prime Video, which is available on Smart TVs, laptops, mobile phones and games consoles.

Signing up to Prime Video currently costs £8.99 per month, but you can sign up to a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab), which will allow you to watch the entire tournament for free.

New York - where the US Open is held - is five hours behind the UK, so if you miss any of the live action, the matches will be available on demand via Prime Video and highlights will be uploaded to the US Open YouTube channel (opens in new tab) throughout the tournament.

This will be the final year that the US Open is available on Amazon Prime, as Sky Sports will reclaim the broadcasting rights to the tournament from 2023 onwards. The US Open has been televised by Amazon Prime Video for the past five years, after Sky Sports dropped the tournament in 2017.

How long is the US Open?

The US Open lasts for two weeks, starting on Monday 29 August and finishing on Sunday 11 September.

The first, second and third rounds last for two days each, before the round of 16 begins on 4 September and the quarter finals on 6 September.

Friday 9 September sees the semifinals for both the men's and women's tournament, as well as the men's doubles final.

The mixed doubles final and the women's singles final both take place on 10 September, while the women's doubles concludes on Sunday 11 September before the tournament finishes with the men's final that evening.

US Open location: Where is Flushing Meadows?

Flushing Meadows is a public park in Queens, New York City, and is home to one of the world's most iconic sports facilities. Flushing Meadows has hosted the US Open since 1978.

The main venue at the complex is the Arthur Ashe Stadium, which was opened in 1997, and is the largest tennis venue in the world, with a capacity of more than 23,000 people.

The stadium got its name from the first winner of the US Open after its rebrand from the U.S. National Championships. Arthur Ashe won the tournament in 1968 and won three Grand Slam titles in total.

The other two main venues at Flushing Meadows are the Louis Armstrong Stadium and the Grandstand.

Which British players are in the US Open 2022?

Emma Raducanu

Cameron Norrie

Andy Murray

Jack Draper

Dan Evans

Harriet dart

Raducanu will be hoping to defend her title after winning the women's singles title in the 2021 tournament, though she has struggled with injuries over the last year and was spotted with tape on her wrist in a recent practice session. The 19-year-old was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon this year after suffering with breathing difficulties during a match.

Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie (opens in new tab) enters the tournament with a chance of winning his first Grand Slam title. He was knocked out of Wimbledon after his semifinal match against Novak Djokovic, but the Serbian player - who was the runner up in the 2021 US Open - will not be competing this year because the US has banned unvaccinated visitors.

Andy Murray (opens in new tab), who won the US Open back in 2012, has recently been struggling with a cramping issue and is unseeded for the tournament, but he is through to the second round after defeating Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo.

When is Emma Raducanu playing in the US Open?

Emma Raducanu faces Alize Cornet in her first match of the US Open, which starts at midnight UK time on Tuesday 30 August.

The 19 year-old is a first-class tennis player and fluent in several languages (opens in new tab), and is currently ranked number 11. Meanwhile, 32-year-old Alize Cornet from France is ranked at number 40, and is one of the more difficult unseeded players to defeat.

If Raducanu wins the match against Cornet, she will face either Taylor Townsend of the USA or the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova in the second round.

hello again @usopen 🙇🏻‍♀️😜 pic.twitter.com/AqI80oWBg0August 27, 2022 See more

US Open 2022 TV schedule (UK time)

Monday 29 August: First round, 5pm - 4am

First round, 5pm - 4am Tuesday 30 August: First round, 4pm - 4am

First round, 4pm - 4am Wednesday 31 August: Second round, 5pm - 4am

Second round, 5pm - 4am Thursday 1 September: Second round, 5pm - 4am

Second round, 5pm - 4am Friday 2 September: Third round, 5pm - 4am

Third round, 5pm - 4am Saturday 3 September: Third round, 4pm - 4am

Third round, 4pm - 4am Sunday 4 September: Round of 16, 4pm - 4am

Round of 16, 4pm - 4am Monday 5 September: Round of 16, 4pm - 4am

Round of 16, 4pm - 4am Tuesday 6 September: Quarterfinals, 5pm - 4am

Quarterfinals, 5pm - 4am Wednesday 7 September: Quarterfinals, 5pm - 4am

Quarterfinals, 5pm - 4am Friday 9 September: Semifinals (women), midnight - 4am, Doubles final (men) 5pm - 7pm, Semifinals (men), 8pm - 4am

Semifinals (women), midnight - 4am, Doubles final (men) 5pm - 7pm, Semifinals (men), 8pm - 4am Saturday 10 September: Mixed doubles championship, 5pm - 7pm, Championship (women), 9pm - midnight

Mixed doubles championship, 5pm - 7pm, Championship (women), 9pm - midnight Sunday 11 September: Doubles championship (women), 6pm - 8pm, Championship (men), 9pm - midnight

