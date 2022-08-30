How to watch the US Open in the UK and daily schedule
Find out how you can tune in to the action from the UK
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Now that the final Grand Slam of the season is upon us, here's how to watch the US Open in the UK.
Some of the biggest names in tennis are taking to the courts as the US Open kicks off, from Andy Murray - who is also the subject of a new documentary (opens in new tab) - to Rafael Nadal, who will be hoping to extend his number of Grand Slam titles after he was forced to pull out of Wimbledon (opens in new tab) earlier this year.
Last year's tournament saw a surprise success for Britain, as Bromley-based Emma Raducanu (opens in new tab) took the title at just 18 years old. It's been a difficult year for Raducanu, but she's back to defend her title and tennis fans will be eager to see how the tournament turns out for. Here's how to watch the US Open from the UK, plus a daily schedule for the competition.
How to watch the US Open in the UK
If you're tuning in from the UK, you can watch the US Open on Amazon Prime Video, which is available on Smart TVs, laptops, mobile phones and games consoles.
Signing up to Prime Video currently costs £8.99 per month, but you can sign up to a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab), which will allow you to watch the entire tournament for free.
New York - where the US Open is held - is five hours behind the UK, so if you miss any of the live action, the matches will be available on demand via Prime Video and highlights will be uploaded to the US Open YouTube channel (opens in new tab) throughout the tournament.
This will be the final year that the US Open is available on Amazon Prime, as Sky Sports will reclaim the broadcasting rights to the tournament from 2023 onwards. The US Open has been televised by Amazon Prime Video for the past five years, after Sky Sports dropped the tournament in 2017.
How long is the US Open?
The US Open lasts for two weeks, starting on Monday 29 August and finishing on Sunday 11 September.
The first, second and third rounds last for two days each, before the round of 16 begins on 4 September and the quarter finals on 6 September.
Friday 9 September sees the semifinals for both the men's and women's tournament, as well as the men's doubles final.
The mixed doubles final and the women's singles final both take place on 10 September, while the women's doubles concludes on Sunday 11 September before the tournament finishes with the men's final that evening.
US Open location: Where is Flushing Meadows?
Flushing Meadows is a public park in Queens, New York City, and is home to one of the world's most iconic sports facilities. Flushing Meadows has hosted the US Open since 1978.
The main venue at the complex is the Arthur Ashe Stadium, which was opened in 1997, and is the largest tennis venue in the world, with a capacity of more than 23,000 people.
The stadium got its name from the first winner of the US Open after its rebrand from the U.S. National Championships. Arthur Ashe won the tournament in 1968 and won three Grand Slam titles in total.
The other two main venues at Flushing Meadows are the Louis Armstrong Stadium and the Grandstand.
A post shared by 大坂なおみ🇭🇹🇯🇵 (@naomiosaka) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Which British players are in the US Open 2022?
- Emma Raducanu
- Cameron Norrie
- Andy Murray
- Jack Draper
- Dan Evans
- Harriet dart
Raducanu will be hoping to defend her title after winning the women's singles title in the 2021 tournament, though she has struggled with injuries over the last year and was spotted with tape on her wrist in a recent practice session. The 19-year-old was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon this year after suffering with breathing difficulties during a match.
Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie (opens in new tab) enters the tournament with a chance of winning his first Grand Slam title. He was knocked out of Wimbledon after his semifinal match against Novak Djokovic, but the Serbian player - who was the runner up in the 2021 US Open - will not be competing this year because the US has banned unvaccinated visitors.
Andy Murray (opens in new tab), who won the US Open back in 2012, has recently been struggling with a cramping issue and is unseeded for the tournament, but he is through to the second round after defeating Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo.
When is Emma Raducanu playing in the US Open?
Emma Raducanu faces Alize Cornet in her first match of the US Open, which starts at midnight UK time on Tuesday 30 August.
The 19 year-old is a first-class tennis player and fluent in several languages (opens in new tab), and is currently ranked number 11. Meanwhile, 32-year-old Alize Cornet from France is ranked at number 40, and is one of the more difficult unseeded players to defeat.
If Raducanu wins the match against Cornet, she will face either Taylor Townsend of the USA or the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova in the second round.
hello again @usopen 🙇🏻♀️😜 pic.twitter.com/AqI80oWBg0August 27, 2022
US Open 2022 TV schedule (UK time)
- Monday 29 August: First round, 5pm - 4am
- Tuesday 30 August: First round, 4pm - 4am
- Wednesday 31 August: Second round, 5pm - 4am
- Thursday 1 September: Second round, 5pm - 4am
- Friday 2 September: Third round, 5pm - 4am
- Saturday 3 September: Third round, 4pm - 4am
- Sunday 4 September: Round of 16, 4pm - 4am
- Monday 5 September: Round of 16, 4pm - 4am
- Tuesday 6 September: Quarterfinals, 5pm - 4am
- Wednesday 7 September: Quarterfinals, 5pm - 4am
- Friday 9 September: Semifinals (women), midnight - 4am, Doubles final (men) 5pm - 7pm, Semifinals (men), 8pm - 4am
- Saturday 10 September: Mixed doubles championship, 5pm - 7pm, Championship (women), 9pm - midnight
- Sunday 11 September: Doubles championship (women), 6pm - 8pm, Championship (men), 9pm - midnight
Video of the Week
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
-
-
What languages can Emma Raducanu speak and does she speak Mandarin?
Emma Raducanu can speak a number of languages and has demonstrated these in a number of interviews.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Meghan Markle teases return to Instagram with brand new personal account after 5-year absence
Meghan Markle says she's coming back to Instagram
By Selina Maycock • Published