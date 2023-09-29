Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Fans of the toughest series on TV are tuning in to see 16 new celebrities spend a total of seven weeks being put through the most gruelling jungle stages of SAS selection, and they're wondering where Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is filmed.

With more celebrity recruits taking part that ever before, if you've not yet caught up with the show and who's on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, the fifth series is already testing the contestants to their mental and physical limits, through a series of brutal tasks and interrogations.

If you loved SAS: Who Dares Wins Jungle Hell, which aired on Channel 4 earlier this year, and wondered where Jungle Hell filming locations were, then you'll love this celebrity version.

Chris Oliver, member of the directing staff, warned, "If these celebrities think we'll be going easy on them, they can think again. The jungle is relentless and the environment is out to get you. If we don't break them, the hot, humid temperatures and the insects will! The reason we use the jungle for Special Forces Selection is because it’s horrendous. Our celebrity recruits will have to show extreme resilience and embrace their surrounding if they are to be successful.”

We look at all you need to know about where this season is filmed...

Where is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins filmed?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is filmed in Thung Ui, north Vietnam - the word 'Thung' means Valley in English. It has been described as the "most brutal" Vietnamese jungle by Channel 4.

Former Love Island star, Teddy Soares, revealed how he felt when he heard about the filming location. He said, "The nature scares me a lot, to be honest. When I eventually got the ticket and saw we were going to Vietnam, I thought, "Oh my goodness. Surely, there's different kinds of spiders out there, reptiles I've never seen before in my entire life."

He added, "I've got a huge phobia of snakes, so that's something that I remember being on the plane asking about. Obviously, everyone was messing with me and telling me that there are. I was more worried about the creatures that I was going to see than whether I could cope in the water or not."

Meanwhile, fellow recruit and ex-Premier League footballer Jermaine Pennant was studying the possible locations before he even knew where he was jetting off too, and asked a few previous contenders for some advice.

He said, "Yeah, I've known a few people who've been on the show before, but I've more or less just watched the show over the years. I was contemplating beforehand which climate we’d be in, and which one would I’d prefer, hot or cold terrain. But now I've been in Vietnam, I’m going to say I’d prefer the cold. It's easy to warm your body up and then keep your body cool!"

How much do you get paid for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

It's thought celebrities get paid different amounts to star on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. Matt Hancock revealed he was paid £45,000 to take part in this series, as he had to declare the payment in an update to the MPs' Register of Interests which was published back in November 2022.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins location series 1, 2, 3, and 4

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins series one and two were filmed in Raasay in the Scottish Hebrides. Season 3 was filmed in The Andes mountains, Chile, while series 4 of Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins 2022 was filmed in the Middle East, at a military base in Wadi Rum, Jordan.

The latest series 5 of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is available to stream or watch live on Channel 4 on Sundays at 9pm from 1 October. Anyone watching outside the UK can use an ExpressVPN to tune in.

