When is the Strictly launch show 2023? The confirmed start date of the BBC series
The glitz and glamour of Strictly Come Dancing returns to screens - and it's not long to wait
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Strictly Come Dancing season is almost upon us and fans are asking when is the Strictly launch show 2023?
Weeks after is was revealed who is on Strictly Come Dancing 2023, news of this years' launch show has been confirmed and a fresh set of celebrities and their professional dancer partners will be rehearsing to give their opening night dances everything they've got.
Over the course of the series, which is expected to run up until Christmas, the dancing duos will be tackling various dance styles from the Cha-Cha-Cha, Latin and Ballroom to Salsa and Samba.
All will be hoping to impress the judges, and more importantly the audience at home, to be in with the chance of making it through to the final and lifting the prestigious Glitterball trophy. Strictly Come Dancing winners of 2022 were Hamza Yassin and his Strictly professional dance partner Jowita Przystal.
And with the return of Strictly's It Takes Two with a new presenter, we look at all you need to know about the launch show...
When is the Strictly launch show 2023?
The Strictly launch show 2023 will air on Saturday September 16 on BBC One at 6.35pm when all couples competing for the Glitterball trophy will be revealed, according to the BBC. The show shared on its official Instagram page, "Ready to sparkle on Saturday 16th September, our Strictly class of 2023!"
And fans cannot wait for the series to start. One fan wrote, "Can't wait, I think the costumes this year are going to be incredible."
Another fan put, "Love strictly, watched it since I was a baby, the best show ever, the glitz, the glamour, the fun and of course the dancers and judges and host. Cast look amazing."
And a third added, "That’s all the family WhatsApp groups going great guns again. Yay!!!"
A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)
A photo posted by on
Who is hosting Strictly 2023?
Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are hosting Strictly Come Dancing 2023. The presenting duo have hosted the show for a different number of years - Tess Daly, who is wife of Vernon Kay, has co-presented the show since 2004 when she hosted alongside Bruce Forsyth until his retirement in 2013. Then Claudia Winkleman joined Tess as co-host in 2014 and the pair have fronted the series ever since. Claudia also hosts BBC show Traitors.
When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 podcast return?
The Strictly Come Dancing: The Official Podcast by BBC Studios returns for a new series on 16 September. It is any fan's perfect accompaniment to the dance programme bringing more stories, secrets and behind-the-scenes interviews.
Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Joe Sugg and Strictly superfan and producer Kim Winston are back on hosting duties bringing with them their extensive knowledge of the show.
After each Sunday night results show airs on BBC One, fans can download the latest episode of the podcast on BBC Sounds where our hosts will reflect on that week’s results and take listeners backstage for news, interviews, games, laughter and tears. They’ll be speaking exclusively to the contestants, professional dancers, judges and the backstage crew who bring the party on the dancefloor to screens.
A post shared by BBC Studios (@bbcstudios)
A photo posted by on
For other entertainment shows, there's Australian Traitors, Celebrity Hunted, and dating show fans are wondering where is First Dates 2023 filmed?
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Selina is currently a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, formerly Senior Entertainment writer for Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including celebrity births, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories from baby names to store closures and product recall warnings. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Why Prince William is teaching Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to be 'losers'
The Prince of Wales has opened up on the big lesson he wants his three kids to learn from
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Kate Middleton opens up on ‘crazy’ hobby she does in the ‘dark’ and it’s all thanks to her parents
The Princess of Wales has revealed she's loves to seek out this - much to Prince William's disliking
By Selina Maycock Published
-
When does Married At First Sight UK start in 2023? Everything we know about the new series
Everything you need to know about when Married At First Sight UK starts in 2023 and how to watch it.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
How did Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney meet? The Hollywood owners of Wrexham Football Club
How did Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney meet? The surprise decision for the Hollywood pair to buy Wrexham Football Club has left viewers with questions.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Where was The Inheritance filmed? Filming locations of the Channel 5 drama
Where was The Inheritance filmed? As well as impressive acting, there's some impressive backdrops to the action - we reveal where they can be found.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Is Prue Leith married and does she have kids? Everything we know about the Bake Off judge's family life
Find out if Prue Leith is married and more about The Great British Bake Off judge.
By Maddy Biddulph Published
-
Where is My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 filmed?
All you need to know about the idyllic setting ahead of the movie release
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Is Burning Body based on a true story? The real-life case behind the Netflix drama
We take a look at Burning Body's true story, following the release of the new Netflix drama.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Dear Child ending explained: Who is the killer in the new Netflix show?
If you need the Dear Child ending explained, we've tied up all the loose ends from the new Netflix thriller.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
When does Bake Off start in 2023? Everything we know about the new series
All you need to know about when Bake Off starts and where to watch
By Zoe Pollock Published