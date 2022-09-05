Is Gone Fishing coming back and how many episodes are there?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The comic angling travelogue, hosted by Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse is returning to screens this week and fans are asking is Gone Fishing coming back?

The show, which was popular when it was first released back in 2018, is making a welcomed return to screens in 2022, as the two comedians and life-long friends look to embark on a new fishing adventure around the UK.

Sharing their experiences with viewers, Bob and Paul are expected to deliver some hilarious scenes in some of the most remarkable spots that the country has to offer.

We look at all you need to know about the upcoming show...

Is Gone Fishing coming back?

Yes, Gone Fishing is coming back for a brand new series on BBC Two and iPlayer, starring Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse. The new series, is the fifth instalment, and is set to air on Friday 9th September at 9pm.

And fans are delighted with the news. One fan tweeted, "This show alone makes the licence fee an absolute bargain"

Another fan put, "Yes!! Yes!! Yes!! Completely adore these two!! Christmas special hopefully too?? @MWGoneFishing"

And a third fan added, "This has improved what was becoming a very bad day. Comfort telly at it’s very, very best…"

🎣 Mortimer and Whitehouse are back! A new series of Gone Fishing is coming to @BBCTwo and @BBCiPlayer from 9 September pic.twitter.com/ewKV9gvFn9September 1, 2022 See more

How many episodes of Gone Fishing are there?

There are six episodes of Gone Fishing in Series 5. There were seven episodes in Series 4, seven episodes in Series 3 and six episodes in each Series 2 and 1. Making a total of 32 episodes.

(Image credit: BBC Pictures)

Who does Ted on Gone Fishing belong to?

Ted is the Patterdale Terrier dog that features on Gone Fishing and he is owned by the show's executive producer Lisa Clark. According to the Bob and Paul's website (opens in new tab), "Ted prefers Bob to Paul...mainly on account of Bob's pocket meat."

His favourite snack is homemade liver treats and he is allergic to sausages.

He is originally from Ireland and was given as a Christmas present but was re-homed in the New Year and went into foster care before Lisa owned him. One of his favourite pastimes is "exploring" (running off).

He even has his own Instagram which fans can follow to see his antics...

A post shared by Ted (@ted_gonefishing) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Will Series 4 of Gone Fishing be on TV?

All of Series 4 of Gone Fishing is available to stream on the BBC iPlayer. Series 1-3 can be watched on Prime Video. And when Series 5 releases on Friday all the episodes will be available to stream on the BBC iPlayer.

Related BBC features:

Video of the week...