Is Gone Fishing coming back and how many episodes are there?
Fans are wondering if Gone Fishing is coming back on TV starring Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The comic angling travelogue, hosted by Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse is returning to screens this week and fans are asking is Gone Fishing coming back?
The show, which was popular when it was first released back in 2018, is making a welcomed return to screens in 2022, as the two comedians and life-long friends look to embark on a new fishing adventure around the UK.
Sharing their experiences with viewers, Bob and Paul are expected to deliver some hilarious scenes in some of the most remarkable spots that the country has to offer.
We look at all you need to know about the upcoming show...
Is Gone Fishing coming back?
Yes, Gone Fishing is coming back for a brand new series on BBC Two and iPlayer, starring Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse. The new series, is the fifth instalment, and is set to air on Friday 9th September at 9pm.
And fans are delighted with the news. One fan tweeted, "This show alone makes the licence fee an absolute bargain"
Another fan put, "Yes!! Yes!! Yes!! Completely adore these two!! Christmas special hopefully too?? @MWGoneFishing"
And a third fan added, "This has improved what was becoming a very bad day. Comfort telly at it’s very, very best…"
🎣 Mortimer and Whitehouse are back! A new series of Gone Fishing is coming to @BBCTwo and @BBCiPlayer from 9 September pic.twitter.com/ewKV9gvFn9September 1, 2022
How many episodes of Gone Fishing are there?
There are six episodes of Gone Fishing in Series 5. There were seven episodes in Series 4, seven episodes in Series 3 and six episodes in each Series 2 and 1. Making a total of 32 episodes.
Who does Ted on Gone Fishing belong to?
Ted is the Patterdale Terrier dog that features on Gone Fishing and he is owned by the show's executive producer Lisa Clark. According to the Bob and Paul's website (opens in new tab), "Ted prefers Bob to Paul...mainly on account of Bob's pocket meat."
His favourite snack is homemade liver treats and he is allergic to sausages.
He is originally from Ireland and was given as a Christmas present but was re-homed in the New Year and went into foster care before Lisa owned him. One of his favourite pastimes is "exploring" (running off).
He even has his own Instagram which fans can follow to see his antics...
A post shared by Ted (@ted_gonefishing) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Will Series 4 of Gone Fishing be on TV?
All of Series 4 of Gone Fishing is available to stream on the BBC iPlayer. Series 1-3 can be watched on Prime Video. And when Series 5 releases on Friday all the episodes will be available to stream on the BBC iPlayer.
Related BBC features:
- Line of Duty star Martin Compston to star in new BBC drama Mayflies (opens in new tab)
- Bloodlands Series 2 (opens in new tab)
- The Control Room cast and all you need to know (opens in new tab)
- The Capture Season 2 (opens in new tab)
- BBC Crossfire: Where is it filmed and is it based on a true story? Keeley Hawes’ new drama explained (opens in new tab)
Video of the week...
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Aldi launches meal plan to help shoppers feed a family of four for less than £2 per meal
To mark Frozen Food Week, Aldi has teamed up with TV nutritionist Lily Soutter to create a family meal plan using frozen food
By Heidi Scrimgeour • Published
-
Why has my child benefit gone down?
We explain why your child benefit may have been reduced or stopped completely - and what you can do about it
By Ruth Emery • Published
-
The Rings of Power cast: Meet the stars of the Prime Video series and where you’ve seen them before
The Rings of Power cast is a strong one and if you've been wondering where you've seen them before look no further because we have this covered
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Emily Atack: Career and relationship history
The former Inbetweeners star is one of the hosts rumoured to be replacing Laura Whitmore on Love Island.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Where is The Rings of Power filmed? The New Zealand locations of the Prime Video series
With stunning locations to offset the action viewers are asking where is The Rings of Power filmed? We outline every New Zealand location featured in the fantasy show
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Who left Celebrity MasterChef last night?
One celebrity left the cookery contest last night, but who? Find out if your favourite is still in...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Line of Duty star Martin Compston to star in new BBC drama Mayflies
All you need to know about the upcoming drama, including cast and filming locations.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Is The Rings of Power a prequel or a sequel?
With The Rings of Power finally landing fans already have many questions and one of these is whether the show is a prequel or a sequel.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
How old is Alicent Hightower when she marries Viserys and does she have a child?
House of the Dragon viewers want to know how old Alicent Hightower is when she marries King Viscerys and whether their union results in a child.
By Emily Stedman • Published