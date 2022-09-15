Inside Man on BBC: Release date, first look images, and plot of the David Tennant crime drama

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

What do you get when you mix a Vicar from a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar? A compelling David Tennant crime drama, that’s what!

The nights may be drawing in and sadness looming over the long summer nights coming to an end, but no fear - there is plenty of compelling Autumn viewing on the horizon to relieve minds from thoughts of dark nights and the impending cold. We’ll begin with the latest crime drama to get your teeth into, a Stephen Moffat penned thriller - the man behind Dracula, Sherlock, and the recent episodes of Doctor Who. Inside man is arriving on a BBC One screen this month with both David Tennant and Stanley Tucci at the helm. Here’s everything we know about the crime drama - plus some first look images.

The BBC have confirmed the Inside Man release date as Monday 26 September at 9pm. The second episode will air the following evening on Tuesday 27 September at the same time. Both episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.

It's also been announced that Inside Man will be released on Netflix outside of the UK too - so that audiences in other countries will be able to binge the series too.

Inside Man on BBC One: Plot

The minds behind Inside Man have done very well about keeping much of the plot details under wraps, and not too much is known at this point. However, we do know that a death row prisoner in the United States, a vicar in a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar, all become mysteriously connected.

Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama Ben Irving, said “Steven Moffat has created another brilliantly original and darkly playful series in Inside Man and it’s no surprise that it has attracted such an extraordinary cast. This will be a ‘must-watch’ when it lands on BBC One and iPlayer”.

Series creator and writer Steven Moffat, added “This is the best ensemble we’ve ever had the chance to work with. It’s a rare privilege to see scripts come to life as beautifully as this.”

Inside Man: First look images

The BBC have started to tease excited viewers by releasing some stills from the show. Here is Stanley Tucci as the titular Inside Man.

(Image credit: BBC)

Fresh from her appearance as Christopher Walken's daughter in The Outlaws, Dolly Wells has a role in proceedings.

(Image credit: BBC)

She captured the nation's hearts as Jill in It's A Sin, and now Lydia West is starring alongside some TV heavyweights.

(Image credit: BBC)

Inside Man: Cast

Stanley Tucci as Jefferson Grieff

as Jefferson Grieff David Tennant as Harry Watling

as Harry Watling Dolly Wells as Janice Fife

as Janice Fife Lydia West as Beth Davenport

as Beth Davenport Lyndsey Marshal as Mary Watling

Simon Delaney as Claude Kreiner

Atkins Estimond as Dillon Kempton

Eke Chukwu as Keith

Boo Golding as Sergeant Clyde

Dylan Baker

Kate Dickie

Tilly Vosburgh

Louis Oliver

Lee Byford

Mark Quarterley

Julie Namir

Cokey Falkow

Gianni Calchetti

Writer Stephen Moffat recently shared a picture of himself and actress Dolly Wells - who is starring as Janice in Inside Man - to his Instagram page. He captioned the picture of the grinning pair "Podcasting with Sister Agatha! Well, promoting Inside Man with the amazing Dolly Wells but you get the idea…". Sister Agatha is a reference to Well's character in Dracula - also written by Moffat.

Actress Lydia West who stars as Beth in Inside Man, replied to the post in the comments. She said "Counting down minutes till we all get to be together", which shows that the stars must have hit it off during filming.

How many episodes of Inside Man will there be?

There will be 4 episodes of Inside Man. The BBC is billing the show as a 4-part limited miniseries. Each episode will be 60 minutes long.

When pressed for further details about the plot, writer Stephen Moffat told the Radio Times (opens in new tab) "Well, let’s keep it mysterious. I’m trying to think of anything I can say about it".

He teasingly added "Most detective shows are whodunits. This one is more like a ‘who will do it’. Or possibly a ‘you done it’. Its central idea is anyone can be a murderer. And it won’t be the one you expect".

