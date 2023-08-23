Is Noel Fielding married and does he have kids?

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Great British Bake Off returns to screens with Noel Fielding co-hosting the show and fans are already asking is he married and how many children does he have?

The English comedian and actor joined the reality baking show back in 2017, where he has co-presented alongside Sandi Toksvig and by Matt Lucas, although the upcoming series will see him co-host alongside Alison Hammond, star of This Morning and the new Bake Off Host.

The pair are expected to cook up some laughs and viewers will want to know more about the much-loved star and funnyman.

Is Noel Fielding married?

Noel Fielding is not thought to be married but he is in a long-term relationship with his partner Lliana Bird, whom he's dated since 2010. Lliana is a writer and radio DJ and the couple are understood to live in the Highgate area of London. The couple met after Lliana appeared in a handful of episodes of BBC Three show The Mighty Boosh in 2012 she made several appearances in both seasons of his self-titled show Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy - a psychedelic character-based comedy show that was half filmed and half animated.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Does Noel Fielding have kids?

Yes, Noel Fielding has kids. He is father to daughters Dali and Iggy whom he has with girlfriend DJ Lliana Bird. His first-born child Dali is named after Noel's favourite surrealist painter Salvador Dali and she was born in spring 2018. His second child Iggy was born in October 2020 and at the time they announced the baby's arrival in a Halloween themed Instagram post.

It read, "The Bird Fielding family of (spider emoji) x x (finally figured out what to do with all my old mic covers!) #halloweencrafts"

And confirmed the unusual baby name after a follower asked, "Really dumb question but who is who?"

And Lliana replied, "Noel is pink, Dali is orange, I’m grey and Iggy is red."

Her baby name inspiration is not yet known.

The couple prefer to keep their family out of the spotlight but Lliana revealed last year on Instagram her eldest daughter's obsession with Disney's Frozen, sharing photographs including some of the best frozen toys for kids of all ages, taken by the youngster, who was four at the time, which she hilariously captioned "dark and compelling photo story by Dali Bean Bird Fielding aged four".

A post shared by Birdy x (@llianabird) A photo posted by on

How many children does Noel Fielding have?

Noel Fielding has two children with his girlfriend Lliana Bird. Lliana is about to publish her first children's book called Baboo the Unusual Bee which she has worked on with illustrator Aysha Tengiz. She explained the meaning behind the story, and revealed her kids were fans of the tale.

She told fans on Instagram "Baboo the Unusual Bee is the rhyming story of a little pink bee, who loves to dance. Bullied and ignored by the others he leaves the hive, and discovers (with a little help from a new equally unique friend) that what makes him so different is in fact what makes him special."

Lliana added, "At his heart, this is book about celebrating our differences, and realising that rather than being our weaknesses they can be our super powers.



"I really hope your kids enjoy reading it as much as mine have when it’s out this sept (you can preorder it now), and that if any of them have been made to feel “othered” that this helps them reframe that in a loving and fun way."

The book is suitable for children aged two to six.

A post shared by Birdy x (@llianabird) A photo posted by on

How much does Noel get paid for Bake Off?

Noel Fielding gets paid approximately £200,000 per series to appear as comedy host on the Great British Bake Off, according to reports by The Sun. Speaking about working alongside his new co-host Alison Hammond, Noel told fans, "It gives me so much pleasure to welcome Alison Hammond into the tent . I’m absolutely pumped we are working together. We are gonna spend the whole time giggling like naughty school kids. The bakers are gonna love you to bits."

The Great British Bake Off TX date hasn't been officially announced yet, but it's expected to start on12th September on Channel 4.

A post shared by Noel Fielding (@noel_fielding) A photo posted by on