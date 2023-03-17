New Bake Off host: Alison Hammond to replace Matt Lucas
The This Morning presenter will join Noel Fielding as co-host of The Great British Bake Off
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The new Bake Off host has finally been announced - and it's much-loved TV presenter Alison Hammond who'll be stepping into the famous tent.
Comedian Matt Lucas announced his departure from the nation's favourite baking show back in December 2022, and since then there's been much speculation around who could be replacing him - with many asking if Harry Hill will be the new Bake Off presenter (opens in new tab), owing to his role presenting Junior Bake Off.
But now, the new Bake Off host has officially be announced - and many viewers are thrilled to learn that This Morning's Alison Hammond is taking on the role. It's an exciting time for fans of the Channel 4 show, as the Celebrity Bake Off air date (opens in new tab) and line-up (opens in new tab) have recently been announced too.
Who is the new Bake Off host?
Alison Hammond was confirmed as the new Bake Off host on Friday 17 March. The TV star announced the news on her social media accounts, with a video of a cake in the shape of the Bake Off tent - including sugar models of herself, Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
She will be taking over from Matt Lucas, who announced he would be leaving Bake Off back in December, after co-hosting three series. But it won't be the first time Alison has visited the Bake Off tent, however, as the TV presenter also made an appearance on 2020's Celebrity Bake Off.
🍞BAKING NEWS 🍞We're delighted to announce that Alison Hammond will be joining forces with Noel Fielding to host the next series of The Great British Bake Off on @Channel4 later this year. We cannot wait! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/KTI57HcNrUMarch 17, 2023
Bake Off fans have been quick to celebrate the news of Alison Hammond's new role on social media. One Twitter user replied to Alison's tweet saying, "I was sad when Matt Lucas announced he was leaving but it’s totally brightened my day to hear you are taking over! Absolutely the best person to take over! Congratulations Alison! Cannot wait to see you on #GBBO!! Brilliant".
Another wrote, "Yessss this is amazing!!" while a third user said, "Brilliant news! Congratulations".
Who is Alison Hammond?
Alison Hammond is a TV presenter and personality, who first shot to fame when she appeared on the third series of Big Brother (opens in new tab) - where she was the second housemate to be evicted.
She went on to become a reporter and a later presenter on This Morning - now hosting every Friday and regular school holidays alongside Dermot O’Leary - and most recently hosted the BAFTA Film Awards alongside actor Richard E Grant.
Her bubbly personality, infectious laugh and informal interview style have all helped make Alison a household name, and many of her celebrity interviews have gone viral for her hilarious ad-libbing.
As well as Celebrity Bake Off, Alison has appeared on a number of other celebrity TV shows during her career, including Celebrity MasterChef in 2006, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2010 and Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.
She has one son, Aiden, with her ex-husband Noureddine Boufaied. Currently, she is rumoured to be dating Ben Hawkins who, according to the Sun (opens in new tab), is a landscape gardener from Worcestershire. Alison is yet to confirm the rumours around their relationship herself.
Why is Matt Lucas leaving Bake Off?
Matt Lucas is leaving The Great British Bake Off due to scheduling issues with his other projects, including Fantasy Football League, which returned to TV screens after 18 years in September 2022.
The comedian revealed after the latest series of Bake Off that he would be stepping down from his role as a presenter on the show, but he is returning to present this year's Celebrity Bake Off, before Alison Hammond steps into the role.
Announcing his departure from the baking show on Twitter, Matt Lucas said: "It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers. But it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects.
"So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."
Video of the Week
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
-
-
Future Studios launches edutainment channel ‘Glow Up Your Grades’
Future Studios have unveiled new edutainment channel 'Glow Up Your Grades' - a multi-platform series that breaks down English GCSE revision hosted by teacher and presenter Mehreen Baig.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Why was Willow cancelled? Disney+ has axed the show after just one season
The series debuted on the streaming platform in 2022
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why was Willow cancelled? Disney+ has axed the show after just one season
The series debuted on the streaming platform in 2022
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who is Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband? Meet Richard Ratcliffe and their daughter Gabriella
Everything to know
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Are Claire and Jesse still together? MAFS Australia season 10 update
Find out if Married at First Sight couple Claire and Jesse are still together, after a pretty disastrous honeymoon.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Where are the original Gogglebox cast members now? 10 year anniversary
Celebrating it's 10 year anniversary in March 2023, we remember the original Gogglebox cast members and share what they are up to now.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Is The Clovehitch Killer based on a true story? Chilling inspiration behind the thriller now streaming on Netflix
Is The Clovehitch Killer based on a true story? As the film starts streaming on Netflix, viewers are asking for the inspiration behind the thriller.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
What does Triptych mean? Netflix mystery thriller title explained and cast
The Mexican-based film is storming the Netflix Top 10
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Ted Lasso season 2 recap: Everything you need to remember ahead of the season 3 premiere
Ted Lasso season 2 recap, as the hilarious football drama is finally back! Here's everything that happened ahead of the season 3 premiere.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Are Melissa and Josh still together? MAFS Australia season 10 couple update
Has the 'Mama Bear' met her match?
By Emily Stedman • Published