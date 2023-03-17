New Bake Off host: Alison Hammond to replace Matt Lucas

The new Bake Off host has finally been announced - and it's much-loved TV presenter Alison Hammond who'll be stepping into the famous tent.

Comedian Matt Lucas announced his departure from the nation's favourite baking show back in December 2022, and since then there's been much speculation around who could be replacing him - with many asking if Harry Hill will be the new Bake Off presenter (opens in new tab), owing to his role presenting Junior Bake Off.

But now, the new Bake Off host has officially be announced - and many viewers are thrilled to learn that This Morning's Alison Hammond is taking on the role. It's an exciting time for fans of the Channel 4 show, as the Celebrity Bake Off air date (opens in new tab) and line-up (opens in new tab) have recently been announced too.

Who is the new Bake Off host?

Alison Hammond was confirmed as the new Bake Off host on Friday 17 March. The TV star announced the news on her social media accounts, with a video of a cake in the shape of the Bake Off tent - including sugar models of herself, Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

She will be taking over from Matt Lucas, who announced he would be leaving Bake Off back in December, after co-hosting three series. But it won't be the first time Alison has visited the Bake Off tent, however, as the TV presenter also made an appearance on 2020's Celebrity Bake Off.

🍞BAKING NEWS 🍞We're delighted to announce that Alison Hammond will be joining forces with Noel Fielding to host the next series of The Great British Bake Off on @Channel4 later this year. We cannot wait! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/KTI57HcNrUMarch 17, 2023 See more

Bake Off fans have been quick to celebrate the news of Alison Hammond's new role on social media. One Twitter user replied to Alison's tweet saying, "I was sad when Matt Lucas announced he was leaving but it’s totally brightened my day to hear you are taking over! Absolutely the best person to take over! Congratulations Alison! Cannot wait to see you on #GBBO!! Brilliant".

Another wrote, "Yessss this is amazing!!" while a third user said, "Brilliant news! Congratulations".

Who is Alison Hammond?

Alison Hammond is a TV presenter and personality, who first shot to fame when she appeared on the third series of Big Brother (opens in new tab) - where she was the second housemate to be evicted.

She went on to become a reporter and a later presenter on This Morning - now hosting every Friday and regular school holidays alongside Dermot O’Leary - and most recently hosted the BAFTA Film Awards alongside actor Richard E Grant.

Her bubbly personality, infectious laugh and informal interview style have all helped make Alison a household name, and many of her celebrity interviews have gone viral for her hilarious ad-libbing.

As well as Celebrity Bake Off, Alison has appeared on a number of other celebrity TV shows during her career, including Celebrity MasterChef in 2006, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in 2010 and Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

She has one son, Aiden, with her ex-husband Noureddine Boufaied. Currently, she is rumoured to be dating Ben Hawkins who, according to the Sun (opens in new tab), is a landscape gardener from Worcestershire. Alison is yet to confirm the rumours around their relationship herself.

Why is Matt Lucas leaving Bake Off?

Matt Lucas is leaving The Great British Bake Off due to scheduling issues with his other projects, including Fantasy Football League, which returned to TV screens after 18 years in September 2022.

The comedian revealed after the latest series of Bake Off that he would be stepping down from his role as a presenter on the show, but he is returning to present this year's Celebrity Bake Off, before Alison Hammond steps into the role.

Announcing his departure from the baking show on Twitter, Matt Lucas said: "It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers. But it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects.

"So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."

Video of the Week