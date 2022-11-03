Is Olivia Attwood married? The Love Islander's relationship history revealed as she enters I'm a Celebrity 2022
We break down the Love Island star's romantic past...
As reality TV fans wonder if Olivia Attwood is married ahead of her I'm A Celebrity 2022 appearance, we break down everything you need to know about the Love Island star's relationship history.
As the countdown to the I'm a Celebrity start date (opens in new tab) heats up, so has the public's fixation on its famous contestants. Olivia Attwood was one of the first celebrities confirmed for the I'm A Celeb 2022 cast (opens in new tab), landing in Brisbane last week to take part in the show's first season in Australia since 2019. The 31-year-old shot to fame in 2017 on Love Island Season 3 and later landed a regular role on The Only Way is Essex, quickly becoming a household name in the La-La Land of reality television. Attwood also has a hefty social media presence, boasting 1.9m followers on Instagram and 405k followers on Twitter.
"I've never eaten camel foot before, but again, it's something you don't do in your normal life," she said, suggesting she'll probably be treating viewers to some hilarious Bushtucker trials expressions (opens in new tab) during her time at camp. With her Love Island roots, Olivia Attwood's relationship history has unsurprisingly been a source of much fascination. The Surrey beauty queen made it to the final three of the ITV dating show after a whirlwind romance with Chris Hughes but later admitted that she never intended to find love in the villa. Folks who are just catching up are now wondering if Olivia Attwood is married, and if not, what's the story with her relationship status?
Is Olivia Attwood married?
No Olivia Attwood is not married - but wedding bells are certainly on the horizon - as she is engaged to her long-term boyfriend, footballer Bradley Dack.
The Love Island star reportedly wanted Chris Hughes to propose during their intense relationship, but the couple ultimately ended up splitting in 2018 after just seven months together.
Who is Olivia Attwood's fiancé?
Olivia Attwood has been engaged to Bradley Dack, from London, since 2019. She dated the 28-year-old athlete for about three months before appearing on Love Island, after meeting him at a West End nightclub through mutual friends.
They rekindled their love in 2018 after Attwood had broken up with Chris Hughes, just a year before Dack proposed during a romantic getaway to Dubai in October 2019. The couple had intended to get married exactly a year later, but their plans were scrapped due to COVID-19 restrictions. The wedding was delayed again in 2022, after Dack suffered a severe knee injury.
"It's complicated but essentially the main reasons are Brad is recovering from injury, when we were looking into booking more details for the wedding, the stag and the hen do, he didn't want to book until he had three good football games. I thought, we couldn't wait because Christmas will happen, then we will be in March and then it'll be the wedding," Attwood told the MailOnline.
"My work schedule is so heavy on my shoulders with filming, the brand. We are just going to buy ourselves another year. We are a strong couple, and we achieve a lot in our careers, and we want to enjoy getting married."
Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes - their relationship history explained
Olivia Attwood's relationship with Chris Hughes was complicated, to say the least. The couple first became romantically involved on Love Island Series 3, but fought constantly and ended up splitting shortly after the show aired.
Attwood later described dating the English presenter and model as "all-consuming" and "toxic", adding that they "argued a lot" in their short-lived relationship. She also said that their personalities were "incompatible" and that she realized their romance wouldn't survive once they had left the villa and re-entered the "real world."
After their Love Island stint, Attwood and Hughes appeared on Chris and Olivia: Crackin' On, a three-part series for ITVBE. The spin-off, which aired one month after the couple had split, included multiple scenes of the couple having huge arguments at the tail-end of their relationship. In one clip, Attwood confronts Hughes about his partying and flirting with other women, only to then be accused of having double standards.
