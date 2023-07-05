Is The Surrogacy a true story? All you need to know about the new Netflix drama
Here's what the show's about and how many episodes
Fans who are tuning in to a new Mexican drama on Netflix in which a woman is left abandoned with her newborn son, are wondering is The Surrogacy a true story?
You might often wonder what it's like to be a surrogate for another couple, and it's becoming more common practice these days with stars like Khloe Kardashian welcoming a surrogate son and Chrissy Teigen who recently welcomed her fourth child via surrogate.
But rewind back to 2004, when surrogacy is still illegal in Mexico, and the drama The Surrogacy is centred on the hunt for a perfect baby by a family that is both influential and corrupt.
Creator Aida Guajardo and directors Walter Doehner Pecanins and Jorge Rios Villanueva have brought the series to life with many twists and turns along the way.
As we look at all you need to know about the new drama...
Is The Surrogacy a true story?
No, The Surrogacy is not based on a true story. It is wholly a work of fiction. The characters aren't based on real people and the storyline is completely made up. It stars Shaní as Yeni, Luis Ernesto Franco (False Identity) as Carlos, Leticia Calderón (In the Name of Love) as Fernanda and Carlos’ mother, Nora, Marcela Guirado (Soy Tu Fan) as Carlos’ wife, Julia, Alejandro de la Madrid (El Señor de los Cielos) as Fernanda’s husband, Arturo, Minnie West (The Club) as Yeni’s friend, Sonia, Camila Selser (Sr. Ávila) as Carlos’ sister, Fernanda, aka Fer, Cecilia Toussaint (Empire of Lies) as Sonia’s mother, Cuca and Dagoberto Gama (Death’s Roulette) as Yeni’s father, Múbú.
The drama also stars Omar Germenos, Manuel Balbi, Emmanuel Orenday, Fernanda Borches, Nubia Marti, Marco Zetina, David Ponce, Anton Araiza, León Michel, Alejandro Oliva, Rossana Nájera, Raúl Arrieta, Rebeca Manríquez, Vanessa Restrepo, Roberto Uscanga and Eduardo Reza.
You can watch the official trailer below...
To save her father's life, Yeni agrees to be the surrogate for a powerful family. But when the family matriarch double-crosses her, Yeni will make them wish they were never born. The Surrogacy is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/cgY5Diet8HJune 21, 2023
What is the Netflix show about surrogacy?
In this Mexican series written by Aída Guajardo, a woman who is coerced into surrogacy in order to save her father, is left abandoned with her newborn son. Against her will she becomes mixed up with an affluent family who are set on protecting their reputation at all costs.
How many episodes of The Surrogacy are on Netflix?
There are 24 episodes of The Surrogacy on Netflix. Each episode is between 30 and 40 minutes long - which makes it great to dip in and out of if you have a busy life or if you have more free time on your hands, it's easily to binge in one sitting.
Reviews remain divided on Rotten Tomatoes, with some fans hoping for a second series, "This show is amazing! I loved everything about it! It made me laugh, cry, happy, shocked etc. I binge watched the whole show and finished it in two days! It's a must watch! And I'm really hoping that we can get a 2nd season!"
Another fan tweeted, "Why is the surrogacy on Netflix so wild I’m only on episode 5/24 and I’m hooked."
And a third fan added, "If you havent watched “the surrogacy” on netflix WATCH IT."
But others claim the show is "awful", "mega dramatic" and the story line "was so farfetched and random. Terrible," they said on reviews.
