Khloe Kardashian admits she feels ‘less connected’ to her surrogate son as she reveals his unusual name

Khloe Kardashian has lifted the lid on her 'hard' surrogacy experience telling fans she feels 'less connected' to her surrogate son as she reveals his unusual name.

The Kardashian's star welcomed her second child last July, with ex Tristan Thompson after announcing she was expecting her second child with her ex via surrogate.

Surrogacy is just one way of becoming a mother and stars including Rebel Wilson who welcomed a baby girl have done the same.

But while surrogates have previously spoken out about what its like to be a surrogate for another couple, Khloe has made a very frank confession giving her honest views of being on the other side - as a mother who has received a surrogate baby to raise as her own.

In the new season of The Kardashians which is available to stream now on Hulu, Khloe revealed her surrogate son, who turns one in July, has the unusual baby name Tatum, after keeping the name secret for almost a year.

Also mum to daughter True, five, Khloe recalled how hard the surrogacy process was, "A mindf**k. It's just the weirdest thing. "

Sister Kim, who used surrogacy for two of her four pregnancies, explained,"I do think there is a difference when the baby is in your belly, the baby actually feels your real heart. There is no one else on this planet who will feel you from the inside like that."

'People can connect in different ways, some cannot connect.'

Scott asked Khloe, "So do you feel less connected?"

To which Khloe admitted she felt disconnected but acknowledged that it could take time. She added, "I definitely buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy and that I didn't digest what was happening.

"So I think when I went to the hospital, I really think that was the first time that it really registered."

But she went on to insist that the connection is nothing to do with the baby but more about the 'transactional' circumstances.

"You're just like, "Ok, we're having a baby and this is my son and I'm taking him home with me,"' she explained.

"I definitely was in a state of shock from my entire experience. I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby and I take the baby and I go in another room and we are sort of separated.

"I felt that it was such a transactional experience because it's not about him."

But while she is grateful for her surrogacy journey, she added, "I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it. It doesn't mean it's bad or good. It's still great. It's just very different."

It comes after sister Kim Kardashian opened up on the difficulties of raising four kids as a single mum on the new season.

