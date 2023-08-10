Is Witness Number 3 based on a true story?
The 'terrifying' new Netflix thriller is gripping fans as we see if there's a real-life case behind the new drama
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A 'terrifying' new thriller has landed on Netflix and viewers want to know: is Witness Number 3 based on a true story?
If you love psychological shows about crime and enjoyed The Crowded Room on Apple+ and BBC's The Sixth Commandment, then this tense drama will be right up your street.
A post shared by Channel 5 (@channel5_tv)
A photo posted by on
Witness Number 3 first aired on Channel 5 last year but is now reaching a whole new audience on Netflix.
It follows Jodie (played by Bodyguard's Nina Toussaint-White) who in a 'sliding doors' moment finds her life turned upside down after becoming the key witness in a brutal crime. We reveal, is Witness Number 3 based on a true story?
Is Witness Number 3 based on a true story?
No, Witness Number 3 is not based on a true story. It's completely fictional and follows the story of single mum Jodie, who is the last person to witness a killer and his victim before a murder.
Jodie's life is turned upside down after becoming a key witness in the crime, forcing her to enter police protection. But when a gang is sent to silence her, will the murderer face justice and will she get out unscathed?
Is Witness Number 3 based on book?
No, Witness Number 3 is not based on book. The four-part series was written for Channel 5 by Thomas Eccleshare, who is better known as a playwright.
It recently dropped on Netflix, winning a whole new audience of fans gripped by the tense crime thriller.
A post shared by Channel 5 (@channel5_tv)
A photo posted by on
Who is the cast of Witness Number 3?
The Netflix drama has an epic line of stars, including Nina Toussaint-White from Bodyguard, and Susan Johnston, best known for her role in hit BBC comedy The Royle Family.
A post shared by Nina Toussaint-White (@ninatw)
A photo posted by on
Nina Toussaint-White told her Instagram followers that filming Witness Number 3 had been a challenge as she was a new mum at the time.
She said: "Thank you so much to the amazing cast and crew who made it possible for me to take on this role. Fresh into mummahood, breastfeeding/pumping round the clock, sleep deprived from baby’s teething and the god awful four month regression, I felt incredibly held and supported by this wonderful team."
The Witness Number 3 cast
- Nina Toussaint-White as Jodie Packer (previous roles include Bodyguard, Doctor Who and Casualty)
- Susan Johnstone OBE as Cathy, Jodie's mother (previous roles including Brookside, The Royle Family and Waking the Dead)
- Sion Daniel Young as PC Ivan Barkas (previous roles include Private Peaceful, The Left Behind, and Keeping Faith)
- Clare Dunne as Detective Whelan (previous roles include Nice Night For It, The Cherishing and The Donmar Warehouse's All-Female Shakespeare Trilogy)
- Cole Martin as Jodie's son (previous roles include My Name is Leon)
- Ruaridh Mollica as Po (previous roles include Too Rough and Tell it to the Bees)
Witness Number 3 release date
Witness Number 3 was first released on Channel 5 on 18 July 2022. All four episodes are now available to stream on Netflix.
📺 Just finished Witness number 3 on Netflix. Soooo good 👌 suspense, twists and a good ending for once 👏 #witnessnumber3 pic.twitter.com/Gavmc2wMhgAugust 4, 2023
In other TV news, we reveal is The Crowded Room based on a true story, Is The Bear based on a true story and Is the Sixth Commandment a true story.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Maddy Biddulph is a freelance journalist specialising in lifestyle and family-focused content. With 25 years in consumer media, she has worked as a writer and editor for some of the bestselling newspapers, magazines and websites in the UK and US. As a mum of two art-obsessed daughters, Daphne and Esther, Maddy is always looking for parenting hacks to make life easier. She is also a Level 3 personal trainer, and creates energising workouts for busy mums who need some me time.
-
-
Rihanna ‘breaks all the rules’ breastfeeding her son to launch new maternity bra range - as fans beg for this addition
The singer debuts her own Savage x Fenty breastfeeding bra collection
By Selina Maycock Published
-
What are Quick Pops and why is my kid obsessed with them?
This Fidget Spinner alternative is the must-have toy of the season
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Annika filming locations: Where was the police drama filmed?
We share the filming locations for Annika, as the second season of the police procedural hits screens.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
What happened to Luke from Below Deck Down Under and where is he now?
Below Deck Down Under fans want to know where Luke Jones is now, after he was fired for his conduct by Captain Jason Chambers.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Where is Becoming Elizabeth filmed? Locations featured in the period drama
Where is Becoming Elizabeth filmed? We've got the lowdown on locations featured in the period drama, as it airs on Channel 4.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Who is Ruth Handler’s daughter? Everything to know about the girl Barbie was named after
Who is Ruth Handler’s daughter? Here's everything we know about the girl Barbie was named after, with the smash-hit film piquing interest in her life.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Where to watch Below Deck Down Under in the UK
We share where to watch Below Deck Down Under, as the latest series of the reality show gets underway.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Where is Love Island USA filmed? The luxurious locations revealed
Where is Love Island USA filmed? The luxurious locations revealed as season 5 of America's version of the hit dating show airs.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Where is Alone filmed and who is the cast? Everything we know about Channel 4’s extreme reality show
Channel 4 viewers want to know more about the Alone cast and where it's filmed, after the first episode of the reality show airs.
By Adam England Published
-
Who is in the all-star cast of Only Murders in the Building? As Season 3 hits screens
The Disney+ mystery returns for its third instalment
By Selina Maycock Published