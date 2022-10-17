Love Island's Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran reportedly split after one year together

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Love Island couple (opens in new tab)Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have reportedly split after over a year together, with a source claiming they've 'grown apart'.

After snagging second place on Love Island (opens in new tab) season seven, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have reportedly split after one year together.

The couple, who currently live together in Essex are said to be making arrangements to separate after a difficult few months, with Chloe said to have jetted off to Morocco to get some 'space'.

The JD Women ambassador went on the mini-getaway earlier this month with her fellow Love Island co-star and winner of their series, Millie Court, who also split from her Love Island beau Liam Reardon in July.

A source is said to have confirmed the news to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) claiming, "Chloe and Toby put everything into their relationship – but it just hasn't worked out between them."

This will come as a blow to fans, as the couple was one of the only remaining pairings from season seven and had delighted their followers with joint TikTok and YouTube videos, plus a number of PDA-filled Instagram tributes to each other since their stint in the villa.

The source added, "There's been no wrongdoing, they have simply grown apart, and over time realized it's better for them both to split.

"Naturally, Chloe has found the breakup difficult but being able to spend time abroad with Millie has given her the space she needed to start moving on."

After coming in second place on the hit ITV2 show (which will now be hosted by Maya Jama (opens in new tab)), Chloe and Toby seemed to be going from strength to strength, even moving into a £1 million pad in Essex in November 2021. This exciting step marked the first time Toby had lived away from home.

Despite their move-in plans, the pair's relationship was frequently plagued with breakup rumours, with both Chloe and Toby having to reassure fans that they were in fact, still together. Sadly, this time it seems they've gone their separate ways for good.

Since the news broke, fans have been clamouring in the comments of Chloe's latest Instagram post, questioning the reality star about the status of her relationship with Toby. As of yet, neither she nor Toby have confirmed or denied the reports.