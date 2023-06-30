Naomi Campbell announces surprise birth of baby boy at the age of 53

The model Naomi Campbell has announced the birth of her second child at the age of 53 after keeping the news of her son's conception and arrival a secret.

Naomi Campbell surprised and delighted fans on Thursday (29 June) when she took to Instagram to announce the birth of her second child, a baby boy.

To reveal the news, the star shared an adorable photo of her holding her newborn. The picture shows Naomi in a pristine white outfit as she holds her newborn son in her lap with both of their faces obscured. The baby is sweetly grasping onto her finger with his little hand while Naomi's daughter, who is now two years old, can also be seen reaching out to hold her mum's hand.

Announcing the news, Naomi wrote, "My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy."

She also added, “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

The 53 year old is just one celebrity to welcome a child later in life, with the news of her second child's birth following just days after Kourtney Kardashian, 44, shared the gender of her unborn baby.

Unlike many other celebrity birth announcements, Naomi's first picture with her child was taken by renowned photographer and Grammy award-winning producer Mathieu Bitton. Sharing the photo to his own Instagram page, Bitton shared his happiness at capturing this sweet moment.

He wrote, "Welcome to the world beautiful boy! It was an honour capturing this beautiful moment. Congrats to to my dearest Naomi and the Campbell family."

The news came as a shock to Campbell’s fans and followers, with many pointing out that she walked the red carpet at the Cannes film festival just last month with no mention of child on the way. The model wore a daring cut-out red dress that showed off her stomach leading many to speculate that she either used a surrogate like Khloe Kardashian recently did, or perhaps she adopted her son or even gave birth prior to her appearance on the carpet.

The secretive approach to her pregnancy wouldn't be unusual for Naomi as she didn’t tell anyone she was expecting her first child, a daughter who was born in May 2021.

Talking about the surprise news of her first child's birth, Naomi told British Vogue in 2022, “She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child. I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”