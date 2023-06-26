Kourtney Kardashian reveals the gender of her unborn baby in the most iconic rock 'n' roll way

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed the gender of her unborn baby in the most iconic rock 'n' roll way.

The Kardashian's star announced she was pregnant during a Blink-182 gig just weeks after 'giving up' on IVF .

And now the reality TV star and her rock 'n' roll drummer husband have revealed the whether they are having a boy or girl.

The couple, who married in 2022, in an intimate Santa Barbara wedding, gathered family and friends outside at what appeared to be a gender reveal party. Travis was seated behind his drum kit with Kourtney perched on his lap showing off her growing baby bump and he performed a drum roll before confetti cannons exploded to reveal blue confetti signalling that they were having a baby boy.

Kourtney and Travis embraced and kissed as friends and family gathered started cheering at the news.

After Kourtney shared the news fans shared their excitement.

One fan wrote, "Good am soo happy for you it brings tears in my eyes"

A second fan put, "Aww this is cute congrats. Did you have any inclination on what you were having. I knew with all mine especially after having 3 girls, i knew my 4th was my boy at long last."

And a third fan added, "I'm so happy for Kourtney, she finally found the right man to make her happy, she's glowing and always happy on TV, she really changed a lot since Mr Barker came along.. awesome couple and congratz to both of you.."

Kourtney is already mum to Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight. with ex Scott Disick and Travis is dad to Landon, daughter Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

After her initial pregnancy announcement, Kourtney shared more behind the scenes photos from the concert and said she was "overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God's blessing and plan."

Snaps of Travis pretending to drum on her bump and also kissing it were shared following the 'Travis I'm Pregnant' declaration Kourtney made from the audience with her banner that first broke the news to her musician husband.

You can follow the star's journey on The Kardashians TV series.