New biography reveals major change Madonna made to her music after becoming a mum and we completely understand why she did it

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A new biography following the life and career of Madonna has revealed how the singer made a major change to her music after becoming a mum and we completely understand why she did it .

Becoming a mum changes many things. As well as your home being over-taken by newborn essentials and baby shower gifts, your time is now being spent playing with a newborn as you take maternity leave and figure out what benefits you can claim while on maternity leave. Even after going back to work, if you decide whether or not it's worth going back to work, life is completely different.

Even Grammy-award winning artist Madonna had the same struggle. In her new biography, Madonna: A Rebel Life, the musician's life, ranging from her experiences growing up to life as a mega-famous pop career, is laid bare. And an interesting revelation was made regarding how she changed her music after becoming a mum for the first time.

The singer is now a proud mother of six kids; Lourdes, 26, Rocco, 23, David, 18, Mercy, 17, and twins Estere and Stella, who are both 11. But following the birth of her two oldest children, Madonna was forced to 'censor' herself for the first time ever in her career - something she never wanted to do as an artist.

As per PEOPLE, the book details how Madonna wrote an 'angsty, political song' called 'American Life' and filmed a controversial music video for the song. Both the song and video were filled with symbolism and commentary concerning former President George W. Bush's call for an invasion of Iraq in March 2003.

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) A photo posted by on

People were very upset over Madonna's release and she received a lot of backlash for both the song and video. This forced her to withdrew her music video just one day after it was released as she wanted to protect her kids from the backlash and didn't want them to 'face the brunt of her controversies.'

The book shares that this marked 'the first time [that] she’d ever censored herself, despite previously refusing to do so on several other occasions.' But she didn't let the backlash get to her too much and instead chose to film a new, less politically-fuelled music video for the song, which showed her performing in front of a whole host of different national flags.

The controversy may have been a huge change for the singer, but life with her kids has otherwise ran smoothly. The big and happy household appear to be a relaxed bunch with Madonna previously sharing their house rules to be, “1. Smile, 2. Be Happy, 3. Listen to others, 4. Speak Kindness, 5. Be Happy with what you have.”

But to get to be the big, happy and stable family they are today took a lot of work and Madonna has previously shared how she was not 'prepared' for the 'highs' and 'lows' she would experience as a mother.

She previously shared to Instagram, "I walked through many years half blind and made many mistakes along the way. Because every mother knows there are no manuals or rule books to follow. You just have to dive in and figure it out. I have experienced my highest highs and my lowest lows as a mother. No one could have prepared me.

“To say that I am proud of of my children sounds arrogant or implies ownership. Better to say that they are all shining stars and I’m happy that their souls chose me to be their mother.”