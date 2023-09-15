Parents praise Reese Witherspoon for these 4 important reminders amid Back-to-School season - and #3 pretty much sums up parenting
The actress has recorded a video for "all the mom's navigating back-to-school season'
Reese Witherspoon has given mums an 'important reminder' amid Back-to-School season.
The Hollywood actress who is mum to daughter Ava, 24, and son Deacon, 19, has shared a supportive clip and 'important reminder' for all the mums who are currently navigating Back-to-School Month.
The kids are wearing their best school shoes and have probably lost at least one of their back to school supplies and the month hasn't even passed yet.
And while some parents might find their child is not settling in school, others are looking for help with how to handle the 'Sunday Scaries'.
But before everyone has a meltdown, Reese has reached out to her fans to give them an important message.
In the clip, Reese makes a Public Service Announcement (PSA) "for all moms as the kids head back to school" and she lists the things she wants them to remember. "1. You are doing an AMAZING job. 2. Things don't have to look so Pinterest perfect. 3. The little simple moments will be their biggest memories. 4. Your kids will be absolutely fine, just breathe mama."
Before adding, "You've got this!!!"
And parents have praised the star for passing on her words of support and reassurance as they navigate this tricky time.
One fan wrote, "I needed this so much! Thank you."
Another fan put, "I need to repeat #4 to myself."
While a third fan added, "Great tips!!"
You could say that Reese has been there and done that when it comes to getting her children, who are now grown up, through school and has learnt a lot being a mum.
She recently shared a snap of her with daughter Ava and gushed, "Happy Birthday to my glorious girl Ava. It's the joy of my life to watch you grow and become the most inspiring, thoughtful, creative, dynamic, funny woman. I have learned so much from being your mom. How lucky is that ??!! I love you to the stars and back!"
And fans have commented on how much they think the pair look alike, one fan wrote, "Yall look like sisters."
In other parenting news, a Savvy mum shares how to save £10 a week on packed lunches (and we're converted!) and there's advice on how to teach kids to think for themselves plus tips on the things they don't tell you about the class WhatsApp.
