Rose Ayling-Ellis: Who is the Strictly’s star’s secret boyfriend?

Strictly Come Dancing fans hoping for a real-life romance between Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice will be disappointed to learn the EastEnders star has a long-term boyfriend.

Ever since Rose and Giovanni were partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing the rumour mill has been in overdrive with fans asking: Are Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice a couple?

Their sizzling chemistry and touchingly close relationship has allowed fans to see a different side of Giovanni—a softer, warmer side. Leaving viewers convinced he “loves” the actress.

But we’re here to pour cold water over rumours and reveal Rose—the first deaf star to ever appear on the dancing show—has a long-term boyfriend.

Although the couple keep their relationship fairly low-key, one glimpse through their social media accounts and it’s clear to see the pair are pretty crazy about each other.

Rose—who is most known for playing Frankie Lewis on the BBC One soap—has been with Samuel Arnold for seven years.

On their sixth anniversary last year, the couple—who are both deaf—shared sweet tributes to one another. With Samuel writing, “I still find you the most funniest, beautiful and super cool girlfriend I ever asked for.”

Sharing a similar sentiment, she added, “Six years we’ve been together and I still don’t find you annoying.”

Giovanni has got previous when it comes to dating people from the show and formerly went on to have a relationship with former partner Georgia May Foote and fellow Strictly contestant Ashley Roberts.

The Strictly pro is however currently single, after splitting from Maura Higgins in October 2021.

Fans were left wondering if Giovanni and Maura were still together after the Love Island star deleted all traces of him from her Instagram page.

Giovanni then cleared up any confusion by announcing the end of their relationship via Instagram stories.

“Firstly, great relationships with great people can come to a natural end. This has been the case for me recently. There was absolutely no wrongdoing and this should be the end of any speculation,” he wrote.

“Whilst I respect and understand interest in my personal life, wouldn’t it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subjects and issues which need the attention.”