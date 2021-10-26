Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice breaks silence on split from Maura Higgins

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Giovanni Pernice has finally broken his silence on his split from Maura Higgins.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 pro dancer and Love Island star dated for over four months and were reportedly set to move in together. But fans feared the Strictly curse had struck again after the pair hinted that they had called it quits last week.

The rumours of the split were fuelled further after they both deleted all traces of each other from their Instagram accounts.

Now Giovanni, who is paired with Rose Ayling-Ellis on Strictly and recently danced a routine with a nod to Maura, has released a statement finally confirming the break up news.

Writing on his Instagram Stories, Giovanni began with, “Hey guys – I hope everybody had a great Monday. Going into another wonderful training week – thank you so much for your amazing messages and your support this weekend.’

He then continued, “Firstly, great relationships with great people can come to a natural end. This has been the case for me recently. There was absolutely no wrongdoing and this should be the end of any speculation.

“Whilst I respect and understand interest in my personal life, wouldn’t it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subjects and issues which need the attention.”

Giovanni went on to explain that being on Strictly has opened his eyes to important conversations that need to be had for different communities and increased representation, urging fans to focus on important issues rather than his love life.

Giovanni signed off his statement saying, “These are the conversations which deserve the time, energy, and recognition. We must concentrate on what’s important and how we can all make a difference in life. Gio x.”

Giovanni is not the only Strictly star who has had to address rumours surrounding their personal life this series. Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty also became the subject of speculation after his ‘near kiss’ with pro partner Katya.

As fans took to social media in shock over what appeared to be an intimate moment between Katya and Adam at the end of their passionate Tango, the gold medallist made sure to set the record straight, hinting that the Strictly drama was having an impact on his family life with girlfriend Eiri Munro and their one-year-old son, George.

“To everyone who sees what they want to see, your comments have real-life consequences. I will not be lowered or overcome by your gossip. Protect your energy,” Adam penned online.