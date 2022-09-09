Ted Lasso season 3: Expected release date and will there be a season 4?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Grab yourself a decent cup of tea and some baked goods to die for, because it smells like potential in here - the release date is near.

If you love football, Ted Lasso is for you. If you don’t love football, Ted Lasso is also for you. Because football is just one aspect of the show’s genre bending charm - you’ll find yourself crying with laughter one minute, before sobbing with gut wrenching genuine sadness the next. Jason Sudeikis’ masterpiece somehow manages to combine friendship, romance, mental health, and just about every nuance of the human condition - all with touching hilarity. Multi-award winning seasons 1 and 2 took the world by storm, and we can almost sniff the arrival of season 3. Here’s everything we know about a possible season 3 release date, and the future of the nation’s favourite football coach.

There’s another triumphant comedy airing on Apple TV, bringing all the feels. Trying season 3 (opens in new tab) charts one couple’s fertility journey - with both sad and joyous moments. Sharon Horgan has also worked her magic on a new show on the streamer, with many viewers wanting details on Bad Sisters and if it's a remake? (opens in new tab) The series also showcases Horgan’s homeland, with Bad Sisters filmed (opens in new tab) across some recognisable Irish locations.

There is currently no confirmed Ted Lasso season 3 release date, however actor Cristo Fernández publicly shared that he hopes it will "be at the end of the year".

Fernández - who plays Dani Rojas - told PopCulture (opens in new tab): “We've been shooting for the last two months, things are going well, and I'm hopeful”. He continued “Hopefully, the fans will love our Season 3, which, hopefully, will be at the end of the year as well”. Speculation online also anticipates a release in November/December 2022, or early 2023 at the latest.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Filming for season 3 began in March 2022, which was much later than previous seasons went into production. In July 2022, Hannah Waddingham who plays Rebecca, told Deadline (opens in new tab) that the cast still had a couple of episodes left to film. This certainly puts the release date for season 3 seriously later than that of seasons 1 and 2 - which were August 2020 and July 2021 respectively.

How many episodes of Ted Lasso season 3 are there?

Season 3 of Ted Lasso will have 12 episodes. Season 2 also had 12 episodes, while season 1 had only 10.

Sudeikis made the 12-episode announcement backstage at the 2021 Emmys. Revealing that 12 episodes had been ordered instead of 10, he told reporters “They being Apple asked for 12 episodes - and this time, ahead of time. So, we’ll be doing 12 episodes as of now.”

Where can I watch season 3 of Ted Lasso?

Ted Lasso is only available to stream on Apple TV, it is currently unavailable to watch anywhere else.

Apple TV is free for 3 months when an Apple device is purchased, as long as the offer is redeemed within 90 days. For those who haven’t recently purchased an Apple product, a free 7 day trial of Apple TV (opens in new tab) is available, followed by a monthly cost of £4.99 per month when the trial comes to an end.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Ted Lasso season 3: Cast

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

as Ted Lasso Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

as Rebecca Welton Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

as Roy Kent Juno Temple as Keely Jones

as Keely Jones Nick Mohammed as Coach Nathan "Nate" Shelley

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard

Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins

Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya

Cristo Fernández as Dani Rojas

Kola Bokinni as Isaac

Stephen Manas as Richard Montlaur

Annette Badland as Mae

Speaking to Discussing Film (opens in new tab) about Nate's character arc and the final standoff between him and Ted at the season 2, Nate actor Nick Mohammed said "I knew that it was coming for a long time, that there would be this standoff between Ted and me. That it was going to be a big part of the season finale. I got sent the script a couple of weeks before shooting it, so I was prepped as much as you can be.

He continued with "I felt oddly pressured in that I just knew it was an important thing to get right. I knew there had to be an authenticity to it. Partly because it’s such a big heel turn for Nate, you know? You compare him being promoted at the end of season one and how joyful that is, and then the end of season two and how dark, bitter that is".

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Is Ted Lasso season 3 the last?

Yes, Ted Lasso is confirmed to end with season 3. Although the cast of the show have spoken in recent months about how difficult they will find saying goodbye to their characters.

Hannah Waddingham told Deadline back in July: “We are halfway through shooting Season 3 and I would like to pause things because I’m not ready to say goodbye to her in three episodes”.

She continued to say “Brett and I were talking about [saying goodbye] earlier and we’re both a little bit in denial but have been expecting it since the word go at the same time. It’s like a long, slow mourning. I love her, man. She’s the girl - my girl - that I’m walking along next to and serving. I know that sounds dramatic but that’s how I feel. I feel her rippling through my bloodstream and I’m not ready to not walk with her anymore”.

