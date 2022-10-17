Gangs of London season 1 recap: What happened in the gangster drama, ahead of season 2 launch

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apart from explosions, guns, and murder, here’s everything else that happened in the thrilling crime drama.

Gangs of London season 1 aired in the UK back in April 2020, on Sky Atlantic. The explosive action followed the fallout after head of London’s most powerful crime dynasty is brutally murdered. Finn Wallace had controlled London for over 20 years, when his sudden assassination sends shockwaves through the criminal underworld - nobody knows who killed him and who ordered the murder. With his remaining family surrounded by rivals vying for the position of top dog, eldest son Sean Wallace must take his father’s place and regain control. With the help of lifelong allies the Dumani family, Sean encounters everyone from the Albanian Mafia and Kurdish freedom fighters, to the Pakistani Drug Cartel and Welsh travellers, in the fight to lead. Little does he know the Wallace family have also been infiltrated by an undercover policeman. Here is the full recap of everything that happened during the epic first season.

Gangs of London season 1 recap

The series begins with a man interrogated while hanging upside from the top of a building. Petrol is poured on him and he’s set on fire, watched by Sean Wallace, who says “What else can I do?” Jumping back a week, two men are instructed to carry out a hit on Finn Wallace, head of London’s most powerful crime family - the killers flee the scene with a bag full of money.

Finn Wallace was murdered by Welsh traveller Darren, oblivious to his identity, who just needed money. Finn’s eldest son Sean takes over the family business, shutting all criminal enterprises down until his father’s killer is caught. Finn's advisor and lifelong friend Ed Dumani and son Alex - lifelong friends with Sean - advises against this move. Suspicions about Finn’s murder have immediately fallen on Albanian gang boss Luan, notably absent from Finn's wake. Elliot, a low-ranking member of the Wallace gang, wants to prove himself and be the first to find leads in the case. When he learns that Luan has Finn's missing driver held captive, Elliot frees Jack from Luan's hideout, earning Sean’s gratitude.

Darren’s father Kinney finds out his son murdered Finn and sends him away with some traveller friends, for his own safety. Elliot, now revealed to be an undercover policeman, finds out about Darren's hideout from his handler Vicky Chung. Going to find him, Elliot finds Darren is already gone. Back with the gangs, Ed Dumani murders Jack to stop him leaking any of Finn’s secrets.

Flashbacks depict Finn taking a young Sean to the woods to commit his first murder. Sean was unable to go through with the kill, and older brother Billy did the job instead. Back in the present, youngest Wallace brother Billy is revealed as gay and a recovering heroin addict not allowed any part in the family business.

Leader of the Kurdish gang Lale, finds a new source for acquiring heroin, stealing from rival Asif's business. Elliot is assigned as Shannon Dumani’s driver, and the two immediately bond. Luan meets with Ed and offers intel on a secret Finn was keeping from everyone. Kinney contacts Sean, begging for his son’s life, but Sean refuses to give it. Billy goes missing and when he returns, identifies Kurdish dealers and Lale's continued business despite Finn ordering everything to be shutdown. Sean heads to Kinney's traveller camp, killing many but Kinney manages to escape.

(Image credit: Sky)

Another flashback reveals Lale's husband was burned alive by Asif's men in Kurdistan, and Lale is out for revenge. Marian Wallace hires an investigator who tells her Finn was having an affair with a woman named Floriana, who lived in the flat next to the one where Finn was killed. Luan agrees to launder money through the Wallace business for a Nigerian crime lord named Mosi. Elliot grows closer to Shannon and gets to know her son Danny, and the pair share a kiss. Sean and Ed plan how to respond to Lale's lack of compliance with the shutdown. Sean hires a mercenary named Cole to kidnap Lale's sister and her family, ordering her to halt a shipment to Kurdistan.

Ed is unaware Sean has done this, taking Elliot to Lale's business front and discovering the fallout of the kidnapping. Elliot attempts to rescue the family, and nearly dies in a fight with Cole, who is shot dead by Ed. Sean destroys Lale's shipment, and Sean agrees she is the only London gang leader proven not to have murdered Finn.

Sean fears the Wallaces and Dumanis are growing apart, planning a dinner for the families. Half-sister Jacqueline, who refuses to have anything to do with the family business, also agrees to attend. Sean goes into business with Lale, with Asif finding out about this arrangement. Vicky is anonymously told to stop investigating Floriana, and sent footage of someone entering her flat while she’s asleep and touching her face with a knife. Floriana is found to be pregnant, and being held captive in the basement by a Danish man named Leif and his mother. Elliot tells Shannon his wife and son died in a car crash.

(Image credit: Sky)

Ed grows suspicious of Elliot, assigning him to help Mark track down thieves who robbed a jewellery shop. Elliot refuses to torture the thieves, and Mark discovers his true identity. Leif attempts to assassinate Sean with a sniper rifle from a rooftop, killing many of his men in the process - including Mark. With Mark dead, Elliot's identity is safe again. When Elliot takes a bullet to save Sean's life, Sean takes him back to the Wallace home where he can be treated. A housemaid suddenly pulls a gun on Sean, but Alex shoots her - chaos ensues.

Darren is taken by Kinney's men to a farmhouse in the middle of nowhere, owned by acquaintance Evie. Evie works as a weapons manufacturer. Darren is to leave the country by boat, accompanied by Evie's husband Clark. Following the traveller massacre, a wounded Kinney has been hiding in nearby woods. Leif arrives at the campsite and it’s revealed the housemaid who shot Sean is Danish mercenary as well. Leif discovers Kinney's phone and works out Darren's location from texts exchanged between the pair. Kinney has no choice but to reach Darren on foot, arriving at Evie's compound at the same time as the Danes, where a siege takes place.

Everyone inside is killed, but Kinney and Darren escape through an underground tunnel. Leif catches up with them, killing Kinney, Darren, and Mal. Leif makes a call to confirm Darren's death, and it is revealed the Danes work for Jevan Kapadia - the legitimate businessman Sean is dealing with for a believable front to illegal dealings. Ed identifies Jevan as responsible for attempting to shoot Sean. Confronting him, Jevan convinces Ed to spare him and keep the information to himself, threatening Alex if he does not. Ed eventually reveals to Alex that Finn was killed by his own investors, who are trying to kill Sean.

(Image credit: Sky)

Sean, Marian and Billy are taken to a safe house, where the housemaid - having survived her gunshot wound, is tortured by Marian for information. Sean invites Elliot to the safe house, and they locate Tova's house using a tracking chip on her dog - they find she was formerly Danish Special Forces. At the safehouse, Billy relapses and dazed, manages to let the housemaid become free, and she binds him in her place. Marian arrives and shoots her dead. Alex realises £500 million pounds has disappeared from the company bank account.

Asif sends men to massacre Lale’s entire organisation, and she only narrowly escapes the attack. Leif and his mother remove Floriana from the basement, just before it is raided. DCI Hawks attempts to pull Elliot from his undercover position. With his money missing, Mosi wants answers - he and his men slaughter employees at the investment bank where it was being laundered. Luan threatens Ed, believing he stole the money, and Alex identifies the withdrawals were set up by Finn himself before he died. It transpires Finn was planning to leave his family and business to start a new life with Floriana.

The investment bank massacre angers the investors, with Jevan demanding Ed and Alex find a way of ousting Sean from the business. Marian visits family in Ireland, and her private investigator spots Ed and Alex with Jevan. Sean finds out Finn never intended him to be heir and Ed and Alex have been trying to ostracise him. He shoots Ed in the leg and tells the Dumanis they will never have contact with him again.

Sean and Marian go into hiding, pursued by Leif whose mercenaries look to take Jackie hostage. Warned about the situation by Billy, the two flee the country. Anthony's cover is blown, and Marian's men torture and kill him. Luan attempts an ambush on Mosi which goes wrong, and his accomplices are killed. Floriana gives birth to a daughter, and manages to escape Leif's house. Alex tracks down part of the money Finn had withdrawn, and a disillusioned Sean makes a final retaliation against his enemies.

(Image credit: Sky)

How did season 1 of Gangs of London end?

Season 1 of Gangs of London ends with Marian meeting with Ed Dumani to discuss the situation the two families are in, but he shoots her. Elliot also shoots and appears to kill Sean. Viewers later find Marian is only wounded, and ironically it was Finn's mistress Floriana, who came to her aid.

Shannon and Sean find out that Elliot is an undercover officer, and Shannon is apoplectic with rage and responds by killing his handler, Vicky. Sean cannot believe one of his most trusted men was out to betray him, but still wants Elliot to collaborate with him on taking down the investors who betrayed him. Sean shares evidence with Elliot proving years of investor corruption.

Alex Dumani arrives and threatens Sean at gunpoint. Sean desperately urges Alex to think about their history and consider trying to overthrow the investors instead of killing him. However, his heartfelt pleas work when when Alex drops the gun, but Elliot immediately grabs it and shoots Sean in the face. It transpires the investors had threatened to kill Shannon and Danny if he didn't kill Sean - he was also instructed to keep Alex safe.

Elliot urges Alex to escape and gives himself up to the police. He is tortured by police interrogator, and a Doctor monitoring his health and working for the investors, eventually forces the police to free him. Elliot is already planning the downfall of the investors - he has the information about their corruption Sean shared with him, and is planning to use it for revenge.

(Image credit: Sky)

Does Sean Wallace survive in Gangs of London

It is still unclear if Sean Wallace does survive in Gangs of London, and directors Gareth Evans, Corin Hardy, and Xavier Gens, have refused to confirm.

Speaking to Den of Geek (opens in new tab), they stated it was always the plan for Sean to die at the end of the season. Hardy said "It was really important, and it was planned out from the start that Sean Wallace would die at the end of episode nine. He’s shot and he’s killed, and the policeman identifies that. We wanted to really follow through on our mission. It was important to me that you see the gunshot" .

However, Evans said "I think we’ve kept that pretty open, in terms of where Elliot shot him,” he says. “If it had been dead centre, then yeah, absolutely". He indicated there was room for manoeuvre regarding a possible return for Sean, adding that audiences should wait and see.

I still don't get it why writers had to make Sean be killed on season 1 finale of Gangs of London or is he really dead ever since her mom woke up from the dead too pic.twitter.com/SYTpjmhEM1July 22, 2021 See more

Is there any truth in Gangs of London?

Gangs of London isn't based on one particular true story, but the storylines do take their basis from genuine crimes committed.

According to NME (opens in new tab), show creators based every major plot point on extensive research into international gangs and how they operate, to make it as real as possible. Former gang members such as Karl Lokko and Duro Oye were consulted, as well as those working in the field such as criminologists and detectives.

The Wallace's run a legitimate property empire because criminologists understand that most people involved in criminal activity have legitimate business as a front. Usually, these businesses involve property. A major plot in the show involves smuggling heroin from central Asia to Europe using the Balkan Route. This is a real life smuggling route, with known regions of Turkey acting as handover points into the West.

(Image credit: Sky)

How can I watch Gangs of London season 1?

Gangs of London season 1 is available exclusively on Sky Atlantic in the Uk, which can be viewed on NOW TV.

A flexible way to view Sky Atlantic is a Now TV (opens in new tab) Entertainment Pass, which can be purchased for £9.99 a month. Another method is through Sky TV (opens in new tab) itself, where it can be purchased as part of their Sky Signature TV packages.

