Queen Camilla enjoys marmalade sandwich during special nursery visit to re-home Paddington Bears

Camilla has delighted royal fans by personally delivering some of the 1000 Paddington Bears, left in tribute to the Queen, to a Barnado’s nursery.

After pledging all 1000 Paddington Bear teddies left for the late Queen to charity, Camilla was joined by actor Hugh Bonneville as she helped rehome the first batch of bears.

Arriving at Bow nursery in London, the Queen Consort handed out the bears and even joined in on a picnic and tried a marmalade sandwich.

After delighting royal fans with an update on how the Paddington Bears (opens in new tab), left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, were enjoying their stay at Buckingham Palace, the Queen Consort has personally delivered the teddies to a Barnado’s Nursery in east London. During the adorable visit, she was joined by one of the stars of the beloved Paddington movies, and even sampled a marmalade sandwich!

Following the Queen’s state funeral, the royal family announced that all 1,000 bears, left outside the royal households - in reference to the late monarch Jubilee Paddington skit (opens in new tab), would be donated to children’s charity, Barnado’s.

After sharing two cute updates on the bears (opens in new tab), which were kept at Buckingham Palace and Clarence House for the last three months, they have now been rehomed with Camilla delivering some herself.

The Queen Consort was joined by actor Hugh Bonneville - known best for playing Mr. Brown in Paddington, as she handed out the bears at Bow Nursery in east London. Each bear was professionally cleaned before donation and carried a special label around their necks that read: “This special teddy bear was left at a royal park or residence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.”

During her visit, the 75-year-old sat in on a special story time from Bonneville, who read: ‘Paddington takes a bath’ – reflective of the bears’ to the nursery children and even joined in on a special teddy bear picnic, where she sampled a marmalade sandwich (famously Paddington Bear’s favorite snack).

According to OK (opens in new tab), before leaving Camilla had a special message for the new Paddington owners, she said, “It has been a pleasure to find a home for these bears – please look after them carefully.”

The sweet visit warmed the hearts of royal fans, who flocked to Instagram to comment on a carousel of pictures shared from the day. One wrote, “This is going to be one of my favorite moments of the whole year 😍😍😍 All of these happy children's eyes, so heartwarming and wonderful.”

Another added, “Camilla AND Hugh Bonneville...two of my favorites in the same place.”

While a third remarked, “How wonderful, so lovely that all the Paddingtons have found new homes ❤️.”