The clever way Prince George earns pocket money from Kate Middleton and Prince William

Like most parents, Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) and Prince William (opens in new tab) set chores for each of their three children, but Prince George reportedly goes above and beyond to get in his parent's good books - and pocket some extra cash!

Prince George may now be second in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab) but, at only nine years old, the youngster's parent's, Kate Middleton and Prince William, are determined to give him a 'normal' childhood (opens in new tab).

One way that Prince William and Kate Middleton are doing this is through pocket money (opens in new tab), which their children earn by doing chores around the house, MyLondon reports.

The royal couple are well-known for being hands-on parents and they're strong familial bond is often applauded. Especially during the Queen's funeral (opens in new tab), William and Kate's intuitive parenting skills throughout the daunting event remained strong as they guided their young children through the day.

The royal couple is said to want to encourage their children to become responsible from a young age and aim to keep them grounded in at least a little bit of normality, reports My London.

In a bout of entrepreneurship, Prince George has devised a clever way to earn himself extra cash on top of his pocket money.

While the three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, are said to do chores around the house in order to get special treats, Prince George goes above and beyond to get in his parent's good books. According to MyLondon, Prince George completes the tasks set out by the Prince and Princess of Wales before checking off another list of additional chores that allows him to pocket some extra cash.

Parenting expert Stephanie Wallis praises the parenting tactic, explaining to The Express, "There is greater importance for Prince George to learn the value of money because money is no object for him.

"We know that Kate and William are very hands-on parents who teach their children in a way that will keep their feet firmly on the ground and humble as they grow up.

"George will be encouraged within the household to do age-appropriate tasks that are naturally expected from a child his age, such as picking up after himself, doing his homework and putting his toys away once he’s finished playing with them."

