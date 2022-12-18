Kate Middleton remained full of “determination and resilience” when stepping out just hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix accusations, claims body language expert

Stepping out for her Christmas carol concert (opens in new tab) at Westminster Abbey, Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) showed three clear signals of her "determination and resilience" despite part two of Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle's (opens in new tab) Netflix docuseries dropping mere hours before, a body language expert has claimed.

The second instalment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries (opens in new tab) saw Harry accuse his brother of 'shouting and screaming' at him before also accusing his brother’s office of trading negative stories.

saw Harry accuse his brother of 'shouting and screaming' at him before also accusing his brother's office of trading negative stories.

Kate Middleton proved her poise and showed off clear signs of resilience as she hosted her annual Christmas carol service, remaining unfazed despite the second volume of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, dropping on Netflix mere hours earlier, a body language expert has claimed.

Kate arrived at Westminster Abbey for the service in a burgundy coat from Eponine London accessorised with drop berry toned earrings (opens in new tab), alongside her husband Prince William (opens in new tab) and two oldest children, Prince George (opens in new tab), nine, and Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab), seven.

The family's appearance at the service came just hours after the final three episodes of Harry & Meghan dropped on Netflix. The second instalment saw Harry recount how his brother William had shouted and screamed at him during the Megxit crisis, with Harry calling the ordeal “terrifying.”

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Harry also accused his brother’s office, Kensington Palace, of trading negative stories, saying he and William had promised they would “never ever do” something like that, with Harry calling the broken promise “heartbreaking."

Harry also described how “people” were upset that Meghan was “stealing the limelight or doing the job better than the person who is born to do this”.

Despite the accusations hurled at her family, as Kate arrived first for the service, she appeared at ease while she chatted with guests and enthusiastically high-fived children.

According to body language expert Judi James (opens in new tab), Kate showed three clear signals of her "determination and resilience" when arriving at the carol service. The expert told The Mirror, "There is the flicking of her hair back to sweep away from her face on the right side, which is a signal of confidence as she makes sure that her face is totally visible to the cameras as she walks into the venue.

"Tossing your hair about is always a sign of bravado and an intention to be strong and hold your head up high. She also walks with a wide stride. This is a hard trick to pull off in high heeled court shoes, which again suggests a determination to look resilient and determined.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

"She carries her gloves and her clutch bag in one hand to allow the other to hang free at her side.

"There is one moment when she appears to try to take the bag in both hands, which could form a wary-looking, self-protective barrier ritual, but she seems to self-police this gesture quickly, dropping her hand as though remembering she intends to project confidence.

"Kate’s smile is congruent with rounded cheeks but it is a more characterful smile than her normal royal version."

