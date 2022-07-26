Kate Middleton believes she has one special connection with Prince Louis she doesn't have with George and Charlotte

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton often jokes that ‘only one of her kids’ looks like her, according to one of her close friends, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte often being compared to Prince William.

Fans often comment on how similar Prince George and Princess Charlotte look to their father Prince William, but the youngest Cambridge child appears to take after his mother, Kate.

Kate has become the Cambridge family’s unofficial photographer, using her trick to get the perfect snap of her kids (opens in new tab) and posting sweet updates to Instagram.

Royal fans are always quick to point out the resemblance between Prince George and his father Prince William especially in his latest birthday portrait (opens in new tab), with others comparing Princess Charlotte to her relatives Lady Sarah Chatto (opens in new tab) and Kitty Spencer.

According to a close friend, Kate thinks only her youngest, Prince Louis looks like her.

The royal insider is said to have told People (opens in new tab), “Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate.

"She loves it and thinks it's very sweet — she often jokes that he's the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!”

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Chris Jackson)

This comes as many fans noticed the Middleton genes in Louis as he grinned in William's father's day portrait, with many saying Louis had an uncanny resemblance to Kate’s father Michael Middleton (opens in new tab).

While only Louis shares her looks, all of her children seem to share her passion for sports. Kate recently revealed that Louis has taken up tennis as his new hobby, infact, all her children have. Prince George even got to accompany his parents to his first Wimbledon Match.

George and Charlotte are also keen horseriders, just like their great-grandmother the Queen, who has recently gotten back into the sport after suffering a bout of ‘mobility issues.’