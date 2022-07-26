Kate Middleton believes she has one special connection with Prince Louis she doesn't have with George and Charlotte

Kate Middleton reportedly thinks Prince Louis is the only one of her children that look like her

Kate Middleton Prince Louis
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kate Middleton often jokes that ‘only one of her kids’ looks like her, according to one of her close friends, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte often being compared to Prince William. 

Kate has become the Cambridge family’s unofficial photographer, using her trick to get the perfect snap of her kids (opens in new tab) and posting sweet updates to Instagram. 

Royal fans are always quick to point out the resemblance between Prince George and his father Prince William especially in his latest birthday portrait (opens in new tab), with others comparing Princess Charlotte to her relatives Lady Sarah Chatto (opens in new tab) and Kitty Spencer. 

According to a close friend, Kate thinks only her youngest, Prince Louis looks like her. 

The royal insider is said to have told People (opens in new tab), “Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate.

"She loves it and thinks it's very sweet — she often jokes that he's the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!”

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant from the Royal Box during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Chris Jackson)

This comes as many fans noticed the Middleton genes in Louis as he grinned in William's father's day portrait, with many saying Louis had an uncanny resemblance to Kate’s father Michael Middleton (opens in new tab).

While only Louis shares her looks, all of her children seem to share her passion for sports. Kate recently revealed that Louis has taken up tennis as his new hobby, infact, all her children have. Prince George even got to accompany his parents to his first Wimbledon Match.

George and Charlotte are also keen horseriders, just like their great-grandmother the Queen, who has recently gotten back into the sport after suffering a bout of ‘mobility issues.’

Kate Middleton
Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

