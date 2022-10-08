Kate Middleton stuns in £85 gemstone earrings from Meghan Markle’s favourite jewellery brand

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

During a surprise visit to Northern Ireland with Prince William (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton (opens in new tab)'s earrings caught attention as royal fans noticed they are from Meghan Markle (opens in new tab)'s favourite jewellery brand.

Kate Middleton sported an £85 pair of earrings from the brand Missoma whilst visiting Belfast city centre on Thursday the 6th of October

The London-based jewellery company is one of the Princess' favourites and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle has too be spotted wearing pieces by the brand.

In other royal news (opens in new tab) , Pippa Middleton is set to make an 'exciting' home move to be closer to sister Kate (opens in new tab)

Kate Middleton looked as stunning as ever in a set of bejewelled earrings from the jewellery brand Missoma while she visited Belfast's city centre earlier this week during a surprise visit to Northern Ireland (opens in new tab).

The mother-of-three wore a Winser London silk blouse and a matching powder blue coat (opens in new tab), thought to be from Alexander McQueen, and finished her outfit with Missoma's rhodochrosite stone drop earrings from the London-based jewellery brand's Gemstone Collection.

Missoma describe the earrings, which are available online at Selfridges for £85 (opens in new tab), as featuring 'a heart-based healing crystal that radiates love, compassion and all-around good vibes' which is suspended from a 'texture gold vermeil hoop.'

The brand claims that they use 'the power of precious stones, placing the highest quality hand-cut stones into our specially designed and unique shapes and cuts.'

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

This week was not the first time that Kate has been spotted in jewels from the popular brand. She adorned the same earrings while chatting with the 22-year-old Atlantic rower Jasmine Harrison via video call last year for International Women's Day.

She also opted to wear the earrings when visiting businesses in London in 2019, and sported Missoma's Gold Zenyu Chandelier Hoops during her tour of Pakistan in November 2019.

Meghan Markle has too been a long-time fan of the brand and was first spotted in their jewellery on her now inactive Instagram account.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

As well as their royal customers, Missoma have a host of other famous fans including model Gigi Hadid, actress Margot Robbie, and even Cindy Crawford.

Speaking to Harpars Bazaar in March 2020, Missoma's founder, Marisa Hordern, said she said about her range of clientele, 'It is generally good for the brand [when someone famous wears the jewellery].

"It tends to just show how versatile the pieces are in terms of who wears it and how it can be worn. For example, Margot Robbie has been seen wearing it [Missoma jewellery] surfing and on the red carpet.

"It's also great to see cross-generational support like recently when Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford both wore it [Missoma jewellery] – I loved that, it reminded me of how I started the business, with my mother around the kitchen table.'

Related articles: