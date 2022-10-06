Kate Middleton's pregnancy pressure revealed during solo engagement at maternity unit

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton's pregnancy pressure when she was expecting Prince George, Charlotte and Louis was revealed during a special solo visit at a maternity unit.

The Princess of Wales reportedly opened up about the way the “world was waiting” to hear what she and Prince William would name their three children.

She is said to have described the decision over names to feel like a “big pressure”.

On 5th October the Princess of Wales wowed in a vivid yellow dress as she undertook an important solo visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s award-winning maternity unit. As she toured the unit and met dedicated staff members and parents alike, Kate Middleton held an adorable baby (opens in new tab) close as she showcased her caring nature. Whilst on this special solo visit, the future Queen Consort (opens in new tab) also got candid about her pregnancies with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis.

During her time as an expectant mum Kate was well and truly in the royal spotlight and it seems that when it came to settling on her children’s perfect traditional baby names (opens in new tab), the “pressure” was intense.

Opening up to People (opens in new tab), Deputy Director of Midwifery Amy Stubbs discussed the “relatable” royal who she’d shown around the maternity unit and revealed that the Princess of Wales spoke about choosing baby names with fellow parents.

"She was very relatable. She talked a lot about how it felt for her when she became a mother," Amy said before adding, “She just really talked about her own children including how they chose their names. A lot of the new mums and dads are thinking about how to choose names for their babies, and they spoke with her about how Kate and William made their choice.”

According to the Deputy Director, Kate described George, Charlotte and Louis as her and William’s “favourite” names and reflected on how it seemed the whole world was waiting to know what they’d picked.

“She said they were their favorite names and that obviously the world was waiting for them to name their children — and that felt like quite a big pressure!" she said.

As the children of the future King and Queen, it’s perhaps no surprise that fans were eagerly anticipating the announcements from proud parents William and Kate each time one of their children were born. When it came to their firstborn son it was said that Kate had “set her heart” (opens in new tab)on the name Alexander, but they ultimately called him George with Alexander and Louis as middle names (opens in new tab).

George was the name of Queen Elizabeth’s father and Louis is also a popular choice for the royals and their relatives including Prince Philip’s uncle Lord Louis Mountbatten who was a beloved member of the family.

Charlotte is also a name that’s featured several times in British royal history with her middle names Elizabeth and Diana believed to be sweet tributes to her late great-grandmother and grandmother.

Meanwhile, one of Prince Louis’ middle names, Charles, could be seen to honour his grandfather King Charles and Arthur is another traditional choice.

All three children were photographed with their parents soon after their birth and despite Kate Middleton’s pregnancy pressure when it came to choosing their names, these names certainly suit the young royals.