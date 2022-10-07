Pippa Middleton's 'exciting' home move to be closer to sister Kate

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are said to be relocating from London to Berkshire to be closer to her parents and siblings, following the birth of their third child, Rose.

After welcoming their third child together, Pippa and James are said to have just purchased a new home in Berkshire.

This move comes just months after her sister, Kate Middleton and her family moved from Kensington Palace to Windsor’s Adelaide Cottage.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Prince William and Kate Middleton show off their cocktail-making skills as they visit Belfast (opens in new tab) .

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews (opens in new tab) have reportedly bought a new, lavish home in Berkshire after welcoming their third child together (opens in new tab).

The Princess of Wales’ sister is said to have given birth to her third child in July, at the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s hospital - the very same hospital where Kate had her three children. It has since been revealed that the couple chose to name their baby girl ‘Rose,’ which actually has a special royal link (opens in new tab).

Now, the couple has decided to relocate from busy London to Berkshire with their children, Arthur, Grace and baby Rose, to be closer to Pippa's family.

Their new mansion is said to be worth $15 million and is just a 20-minute drive from Bucklebury, where Pippa’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton live. Her younger brother, James Middleton - who delighted fans with his touching puppy tribute to Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab) - also bought a farmhouse in the area with his wife Alizée (opens in new tab), last year.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Neil Mockford/GC Images)

A source told the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) that Pippa and James are ‘thrilled’ adding, “It’s a very exciting time in their lives. They are looking forward to living closer to her parents.”

This exciting news also comes just months after Kate and Prince William decided to downsize (opens in new tab) and move from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage, which is also just a stone's throw away from Berkshire.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)

The home, which boasts four bedrooms, now means Kate is close to her siblings and parents, which was likely the goal as William and Kate hoped for a 'quiet family life’ away from the bustle of London.

Their kids, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four have now all started at Lambrook school (opens in new tab) together, as the family continues to settle into their new surroundings.