Pippa Middleton's 'exciting' home move to be closer to sister Kate

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews have reportedly purchased a new home - and it's said to be just around the corner from her older sister Kate's.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Pippa Middleton in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2019 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are said to be relocating from London to Berkshire to be closer to her parents and siblings, following the birth of their third child, Rose.

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews (opens in new tab) have reportedly bought a new, lavish home in Berkshire after welcoming their third child together (opens in new tab)

The Princess of Wales’ sister is said to have given birth to her third child in July, at the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s hospital - the very same hospital where Kate had her three children. It has since been revealed that the couple chose to name their baby girl ‘Rose,’ which actually has a special royal link (opens in new tab).

Now, the couple has decided to relocate from busy London to Berkshire with their children, Arthur, Grace and baby Rose, to be closer to Pippa's family.

Their new mansion is said to be worth $15 million and is just a 20-minute drive from Bucklebury, where Pippa’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton live. Her younger brother, James Middleton - who delighted fans with his touching puppy tribute to Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab) - also bought a farmhouse in the area with his wife Alizée (opens in new tab), last year.

Pippa Middleton and James Middleton attends day 7 of the Wimbledon 2019 Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2019 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Neil Mockford/GC Images)

A source told the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) that Pippa and James are ‘thrilled’ adding, “It’s a very exciting time in their lives. They are looking forward to living closer to her parents.”

This exciting news also comes just months after Kate and Prince William decided to downsize (opens in new tab) and move from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage, which is also just a stone's throw away from Berkshire. 

James Matthews and Pippa Middleton leave St Mark's Church along with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge after their wedding on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)

The home, which boasts four bedrooms, now means Kate is close to her siblings and parents, which was likely the goal as William and Kate hoped for a 'quiet family life’ away from the bustle of London.

Their kids, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four have now all started at Lambrook school (opens in new tab) together, as the family continues to settle into their new surroundings.

