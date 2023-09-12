Kate Middleton has been injured trampolining at home with Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis
The Princess of Wales has admitted she hurt herself on the trampoline at home
Kate Middleton has injured herself whilst trampolining with her children Prince George, Charlotte and Louis as she steps out with bandages on royal engagement.
The Princess of Wales has an unusual way of burning calories and keeping the kids' entertained and it's not the typical things to do with the kids like easy crafts for kids - instead it's "jumping on the trampoline with my children before school".
But her daily routine appears to have caused her some pain after Kate was spotted with a noticeable injury on her hand during the royal engagement - during which she admitted she had hurt herself on the trampoline at home.
The mum-of-three to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, previously shared her fitness regime with England's Rugby League Squad earlier this year in which she explained how she stays slim.
She said, "It’s running around after the children - I do it all, whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school."
It's not yet known when Kate sustained the injury but two fingers on her right hand had been strapped together with medical tape during her recent visit to HMP High Down and a Kensington Palace spokesperson said it was a "small injury, nothing serious."
Kate, who is patron of The Forward Trust, was visiting the prison which houses around 1,100 prisoners, ahead of Addiction Awareness Week (28th October - 4th November).
The charity supports those in the criminal justice system to manage and recover from their addictions and her injury didn't stop her from shaking hands with the people she met.
And fans have praised her for carrying on with royal duties.
One fan tweeted, "Beauty in abundance. Injury to right hand doesn't stop Princess of Wales carrying out her duties."
A second wrote, "What's happening with Kate and the hand plasters? I honestly do hope she's alright."
Another fan said, "The Princess of Wales looking absolutely STUNNING today!"
Beauty in abundance. Injury to right hand doesn't stop #PrincessOfWales carrying out her duties. #ClassyprincessSeptember 12, 2023
Kate's appearance at the prison comes just days after she was seen on a podcast wearing a necklace with a discreet nod to her children and today, Kate also wore another chain with the initials G, C and L.
During the visit she was learning about how the prison was making the experience of visiting someone in prison more positive for families - for children in particular.
In other royal news, Kate Middleton opens up on ‘crazy’ hobby she does in the ‘dark’ and it’s all thanks to her parents and Prince Harry drops his 'Prince' title in this unexpected and utterly 'adorable' greeting with young fans - and we're obsessed'.
Selina is currently a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, formerly Senior Entertainment writer for Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including celebrity births, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories from baby names to store closures and product recall warnings. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
