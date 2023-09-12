Kate Middleton has been injured trampolining at home with Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton has injured herself whilst trampolining with her children Prince George, Charlotte and Louis as she steps out with bandages on royal engagement.

The Princess of Wales has an unusual way of burning calories and keeping the kids' entertained and it's not the typical things to do with the kids like easy crafts for kids - instead it's "jumping on the trampoline with my children before school".

But her daily routine appears to have caused her some pain after Kate was spotted with a noticeable injury on her hand during the royal engagement - during which she admitted she had hurt herself on the trampoline at home.

The mum-of-three to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, previously shared her fitness regime with England's Rugby League Squad earlier this year in which she explained how she stays slim.

She said, "It’s running around after the children - I do it all, whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school."

It's not yet known when Kate sustained the injury but two fingers on her right hand had been strapped together with medical tape during her recent visit to HMP High Down and a Kensington Palace spokesperson said it was a "small injury, nothing serious."

Kate, who is patron of The Forward Trust, was visiting the prison which houses around 1,100 prisoners, ahead of Addiction Awareness Week (28th October - 4th November).

The charity supports those in the criminal justice system to manage and recover from their addictions and her injury didn't stop her from shaking hands with the people she met.

And fans have praised her for carrying on with royal duties.

One fan tweeted, "Beauty in abundance. Injury to right hand doesn't stop Princess of Wales carrying out her duties."

A second wrote, "What's happening with Kate and the hand plasters? I honestly do hope she's alright."

Another fan said, "The Princess of Wales looking absolutely STUNNING today!"

Kate's appearance at the prison comes just days after she was seen on a podcast wearing a necklace with a discreet nod to her children and today, Kate also wore another chain with the initials G, C and L.

During the visit she was learning about how the prison was making the experience of visiting someone in prison more positive for families - for children in particular.

During the visit she was learning about how the prison was making the experience of visiting someone in prison more positive for families - for children in particular.